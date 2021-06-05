"He is welcome at Real Madrid" - Karim Benzema talks up move for superstar forward

Karim Benzema wants Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid as soon as possible. Heaping praise on his countryman, the Frenchman claimed the PSG star should move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for some time, but nothing has materialized as of yet. Since the PSG star is about to reach the end of his contract, rumors have once again resurfaced.

Karim Benzema is now rallying to take Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer. The two French forwards will be working together this month to win the Euro trophy for France this summer, but Real Madrid could be the big winners. The Blancos star told BFMTV:

"If he could come to Madrid, that would be ideal. All the great players want to come to Real Madrid one day, so I hope that will be done quickly, that's if he wants to leave PSG who are also a good team."

This is not the first time Karim Benzema has expressed his desire to see Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid. Previously, he told M6info [via Marca]:

"I don't know what will happen, but Mbappe would be welcome at Real Madrid. He is a player who has all the qualities to be a player of Madrid in the future, I hope so.

"I don't like to compare. He is still a young player, a phenomenon. I have already been able to train alongside him, we play with one touch, he has movements, puts a lot of speed and has skills in the face of goal. He's a very, very good player."

Will Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe has been on Real Madrid's radar for a long time and the Frenchman is reportedly open to joining them. However, the deal with PSG will still be complicated as they are unwilling to sell him.

The Ligue 1 side are looking to extend his contract soon, but he is yet to agree to a new deal. Apart from Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool, Manchester City have also been linked with Kylian Mbappe this summer.

In case Real Madrid fail to land Kylian Mbappe, they have Erling Haaland as 'Plan B'.

