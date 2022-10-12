"He will not accept it" - Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept FA charge for improper conduct

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept an FA charge of improper conductant, as has been confirmed by manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo was charged with breaching FA rule E3, deeming his behavior improper and/or violent.

It came after the Portuguese had got into an altercation with a young Everton fan following the Toffees' 1-0 victory over United on April 22.

The forward threw the young supporter's phone on the floor in retaliation to being pestered while making his way down the Goodison Park tunnel.

He subsequently apologized on Instagram for the ordeal and invited the child to watch a Manchester United match at Old Trafford, of which his invitation was rejected.

Ronaldo was given until October 10 to respond to the charge and Ten Hag has now confirmed that he will not be accepting it.

In his pre-match presser prior to the Red Devils' visit of Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on October 13, he said (via BBC Sport):

"We spoke about that. He will not accept it."

Cristiano Ronaldo can be expected to lead the line for United against Omonia, having scored his 700th club-career goal in a 2-1 win over Everton on October 9.

The Portuguese encountered a difficult start to the campaign with just one goal in eight appearances prior to the strike at Goodison Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to get back to his best for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 2-1 win over Sheriff

Manchester United are now banking on Cristiano Ronaldo to be back to his goalscoring best following an injury to Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman had impressed in his four appearances this season, scoring three goals.

But a back issue would see him replaced by Ronaldo in the first half of their 2-1 win over Everton.

The Portuguese finished last season as United's top goalscorer with 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions.

The Red Devils will be hoping the forward can now replicate that form with hopes of a top-four finish and a potential cup win.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Erik ten Hag believes Cristiano Ronaldo will "contribute more to the squad" as he is in "better shape"



"I want to get the best out of him!"Erik ten Hag believes Cristiano Ronaldo will "contribute more to the squad" as he is in "better shape" "I want to get the best out of him!"Erik ten Hag believes Cristiano Ronaldo will "contribute more to the squad" as he is in "better shape" 🔴⤵️https://t.co/mtBWVLbGpN

Victory over Omonoia on Thursday would see them move a step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

United currently sit second in Group E on six points, having beaten Omonia and Sheriff Tiraspol (2-0).

They did lose to leaders Real Sociedad 1-0 at Old Trafford on matchday 1, with the two sides facing off at the Reale Arena on November 3.

Poll : 0 votes