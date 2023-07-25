“He will do it again and again” “We will be there” – Fans eager to watch Lionel Messi again as Inter Miami tease upcoming clash in brilliant video

Lionel Messi's fans expressed their eagerness as Inter Miami released a video ahead of their clash against Atlanta United. The Florida side are set to face Atlanta United on July 25 (Tuesday) in their second fixture of the Leagues Cup.

The video shows some of the highlights from their previous clash against Cruz Azul, eventually building up to the Argentine's free kick. He managed to hand his side a much-needed win by launching the ball into the back of the net late in stoppage time.

Fans were looking forward to the team's next match, where Messi is expected to make his first start for the club after coming off the bench against the Mexican side. His longtime Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets is also expected to make his first start. Here are some fan reactions after the video was released:

Dadye Ivan @DadyeIvan @InterMiamiCF Where can I get my ticket from?

ben @Iamben27 @InterMiamiCF I didnt know they make movies in MLS

HENRY 🇳🇬 @talk2_fuzi @InterMiamiCF He will do it again and again

henderson397 @henderson3972 @InterMiamiCF i'll be there, no matter what

Fans will hope that the Argentine can lead to a change in their fortunes this season. Currently, they are bottom of the Eastern Conference in the MLS, having bagged just 18 points from 22 games.

Lionel Messi set to captain Inter Miami ahead of key clash

Inter Miami will face Atlanta United next.

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino confirmed to the press that Lionel Messi will be named the side's captain for their upcoming clash against Atlanta United. He went on to add that the Argentine, who was a second-half substitute against Cruz Azul, could feature more in the game.

He said:

"Yes, he was our captain last game as well," Martino said when asked at Monday's news conference if the 36-year-old would lead the squad against the coach's former team.

"It is very likely that both Messi and Busi [Sergio Busquets] will play longer, even from the beginning. Everything will depend on how they feel. It's just their second game."

The 36-year-old is set to replace defender DeAndre Yedlin as the team's captain.

When asked about the former Barcelona star's game-changing impact in his first game, Martino said:

"It is something habitual from him [greatness], and because it is habitual, we try to normalize things that are not common."

It will be something of a reunion for Martino, who served as Atlanta United's coach previously. When the side was announced as an expansion franchise in 2016, the Argentinian was named as its first-ever boss. He worked with them until 2018, eventually departing to take up the Mexico national team job.