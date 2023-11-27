“He will always remain in the shadows” - Ex-Barcelona star slams Alejandro Garnacho for following Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

Former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal slammed Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho after the latter emulated Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration against Everton on Sunday.

Garnacho was included in Manchester United's starting XI that took on Everton in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park. He didn't take long to make an instant impact, scoring an exceptional bicycle kick to find the top-right corner in the third minute.

The 19-year-old is notably known for idolizing Ronaldo, despite teaming with Lionel Messi for Argentina in the past. He followed in the Portuguese legend's footsteps, pulling off the Siuuu to silence the Everton faithful.

While most fans were in awe of Garnacho's strike, Vidal was far from happy due to the youngster's choice of celebration. While streaming on Twitch, he said (via TyC Sports):

"It's good that he is his idol, but he has to make his name. The only bad thing, or what I didn't understand, is why he celebrates like Cristiano."

“I don't understand why he doesn't celebrate in his own way," he continued. "It's good that he is his idol, but he has to make his name. He is an already great player.

"I respect that he is Garnacho’s idol. But he has to make his name, or else he will always remain in the shadows. Celebrate it in another way. But it was a great goal, it was a great goal."

Alejandro Garnacho has had a mixed start to his campaign for the Red Devils, scoring two goals in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Jude Bellingham beats Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid record following 3-0 win against Cadiz

Real Madrid starlet Jude Bellingham's dream start at the Santiago Bernabeu continued as he broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record, becoming the fastest player to score 15 goals for Los Blancos (as per GOAL). The England international was on target on Sunday, helping Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0 in their La Liga clash.

Bellingham completed a €103 million to Real Madrid over the summer from Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old has continued to justify his price tag, netting 14 goals and providing three assists in his first 15 appearances across all competitions.

Following his goal against Cadiz, Bellingham topped Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano's tally of 13 goals, showing he could be the real deal at Real Madrid.

Bellingham will be aiming to continue his stellar run of form against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29.