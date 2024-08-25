"He will not be available" - Arne Slot gives an update on Curtis Jones after he misses Liverpool's clash with Brentford

Arne Slot has explained Curtis Jones' omission from Liverpool's matchday squad ahead of their encounter with Brentford today (August 25). The English midfielder will play no part of the Merseysiders' encounter with the Bees at Anfield.

Slot was asked about Jones missing out on today's game. The Dutch coach explained to Sky Sports that he picked up an injury earlier this week:

"He picked up a little injury during the week so he missed out on a few training sessions and he will not be available today to play."

Jones was an unused substitute in Liverpool's season-opening 2-0 win against Ipswich Town last weekend. He was a prominent member of Slot's pre-season, but an injury prevents him from appearing against Brentford.

Slot has no other injuries to deal with as he looks to make it two wins from two games. Jarell Quansah has dropped to the bench, with Ibrahima Konate displacing him.

Liverpool were made to work for their victory against Ipswich but goals from Diogo Jota (60') and Mohamed Salah (65') got the job done. Slot will want a similar result and perhaps a more dominant performance against Brentford.

"The manager knows" - Curtis Jones on how he can help Arne Slot's Liverpool

Curtis Jones talked up his versatility ahead of the new season (Image - Getty)

Jones will be eager to break into Slot's starting XI, having struggled to be a regular starter under former manager Jurgen Klopp. He spoke about his ambitions for game time this season and how his versatility can help the Reds (via the Liverpool Echo):

"It’s important to be flexible now because you’re not always guaranteed to have your place in the team where that’s your position and you’ve made that mark. We play so many games and there could be injuries and stuff, and the manager knows I can play off the left, I can play as a 10, I can play as an eight, if he needs me to play right-back I’ve done it before."

Jones appeared 36 times across competitions last season, posting five goals and three assists, displaying his versatility. He started 14 of 23 Premier League games in Klopp's final season in charge at Anfield.

The Englishman has over two years left on his contract, so there is little talk over his future. He had a promising pre-season under Slot and could be handed an important role during the 2024-25 campaign.

