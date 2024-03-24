"He will become a historical name for Brazilian football" - National team manager makes bold claim about Real Madrid bound Endrick

Brazil manager Dorival Junior was full of praise for teenage sensation Endrick after his decisive performance for the Selecao in their win over England. The 17-year-old future Real Madrid star came off the bench to score the winner for Brazil as they defeated the Three Lions 1-0.

As part of their preparations for their respective continental competitions in the summer, England and Brazil faced off in a friendly at Wembley. Both sides were missing key stars through injury, but it was Dorival Junior's side that emerged with the win.

With the game scoreless, the Brazil manager opted to turn to Endrick, who started the game on the bench. The Palmeiras wonderkid replaced future Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo after 71 minutes as the manager opted for a traditional striker.

Endrick needed just nine minutes to influence the game, as he was on hand to steer home from close range after a Vinicius Jr attempt was diverted in his direction. Dorival Junior praised the youngster after the game and said that he will become a great player for the national team in the coming years.

"I believe that if Endrick keeps being serious, hard worker… he will become an historical name for Brazilian football and world football," the Brazilian manager said (via Fabrizio Romano).

"But we need to be calm with Endrick, just starting now. But he’s different. But his skills are different," he added.

Endrick has already been in the news following his displays for Palmeiras. He was coveted by multiple European sides, including Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), before Real Madrid managed to snatch him up for around £52 million.

The teenager has won successive league titles with Palmeiras, scoring 14 senior league goals for the side already.

Endrick makes history with goal against England

Brazil manager Dorival Junior came into the job looking to steady the ship after the Selecao lost three consecutive games. The first task was to navigate a tricky tie against England at Wembley, and he was helped by his new teenage star.

Endrick scored the winner after being introduced off the bench, becoming the youngest Selecao goalscorer since Ronaldo Nazario in 1994. At 17 years and 246 days old, the teenager also became the youngest player to score at Wembley Stadium.

Thanks to his goal, Brazil managed to inflict a first defeat on England since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It was also the Three Lions' first defeat at Wembley since October 2020, ending a run of 21 games.