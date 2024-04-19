"He will be better" - Erik ten Hag backs struggling Manchester United star to regain lost form

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has declared his belief in star midfielder Casemiro to regain his best form for the side with time. The Brazilian midfielder has struggled to perform at his best level this season, often receiving criticism for his displays for the side.

Casemiro remains one of the highest-profile additions to the Manchester United squad in recent seasons, having arrived from Real Madrid in 2022. The club signed the Brazil international for £60 million after failing in their attempt to prise Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

Casemiro enjoyed a good debut season at Old Trafford, helping the club win the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United. This season, however, the 32-year-old has struggled for form and fitness, which has resulted in a downturn in his performances for the club.

Critics have been loud and unforgiving of the veteran midfielder, forcing Erik ten Hag to jump to his defense. The Dutch manager spoke to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City on April 21, stressing that the midfielder remains important to him.

"This season he struggled with a bad injury he never had in his career. But he always win in his career, everywhere he was, there will be success. I trust he will give his success and I know he will need games, he will be better and I'm very confident about him, he is a fighter, why he also won big trophies and he's a very important player.”

Casemiro has featured only 25 times across competitions this season, with five goals and three assists to his name for Manchester United.

For the Red Devils in midfield this season, teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo has been the standout performer. Hence, there has been talk of a potential summer exit for Casemiro, but the midfielder retains his manager's trust.

Manchester United set to receive boost ahead of FA Cup clash

Manchester United will have two key players back as they prepare to face Championship outfit Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday. The Red Devils' boss ten Hag provided an update on the injury situation in his press conference ahead of the game.

Both Antony and Scott McTominay will be available to feature against the Sky Blues, as revealed by Ten Hag. The manager said that McTominay is slightly behind the Brazilian in his recovery process, but expects both to feature.

He said:

“Yeah, Antony and Scott I expect them to be back, Scott didn't train all week, partial on Wednesday, today I expect him full. Antony did train the whole week.”

The Red Devils are firm favorites to progress to the final of the FA Cup for a second successive season under ten Hag. Manchester United will face one of Chelsea or Manchester City if they go through to the final.

