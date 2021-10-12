"He will be crowned the best player ever" - Robbie Savage believes this season will be 'pivotal' in settling the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate for good

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to split the opinions of football lovers across the globe. Former Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage has jumped on the GOAT debate, claiming this season could hand Ronaldo the edge over Messi.

He explained:

"I think this is the pivotal season where Ronaldo, for me, will be crowned the best player ever. Messi started PSG, you know, he’s had a couple of injuries and is not got off to the best starts."

"I would say, because Ronaldo has done it in Spain, he started off in Portugal, come to the Premier League, Italy, and now doing it again at 36 in the Premier League."

Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi STATS in International football.The levels are very different.

The 46-year-old added:

"I would say the two greatest players ever if this season dictates, Ronaldo in the Premier League getting 20 goals, and Messi struggling in Ligue 1, I would say Ronaldo is the greatest ever."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the football world over the last two decades. They share 11 Ballon d'Or awards between them.

Both players took on new challenges this summer. Messi parted ways with Barcelona after spending 21 remarkable years at Camp Nou, switching to Paris Saint-Germain, where he signed a two-year contract.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, quit his association with Juventus during the summer transfer window in favor of a return to Manchester United.

All eyes are currently on them as the football world waits to see who will have a better campaign at his new club.

Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo: How have they fared this season?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in action

Lionel Messi has had a slow start to life at Paris Saint-Germain as he adapts to a different system and an unfamiliar environment. The Argentine failed to register a goal or assist in his first three games for the Parisians. However, he's shown tremendous improvement in recent games, scoring his first goal for the club during the Champions League clash with Manchester City last time out.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo got his second Manchester United stint off to a bright start. The Portuguese has recorded five goals to his name in six games for the Red Devils across all competitions so far. It remains to be seen who will end the campaign with more goals and assists.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh