"He will be so disappointed" - Arsenal star blamed for Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez's goal in exciting Premier League clash

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been criticized for his fumble of the ball that led to Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez's goal in the clash between the two clubs.

The English shot-stopper jumped in the air in an attempt to catch the ball after a corner from the Red Devils. However, Ramsdale dropped it, allowing Martinez to head the ball into the back of the net.

Tobi @Tobjizzle Best Arsenal v United game in a minute. Painful but GG 🤷🏿‍♂️ Best Arsenal v United game in a minute. Painful but GG 🤷🏿‍♂️

TalkSPORT pundits Darren Ambrose and Adebayo Akinfenya blamed the England international for his mistake.

Ambrose said (via talkSPORT):

“The little man scored… and Ramsdale threw it in!”

While Akinfenya added:

“Ramsdale will be so disappointed with that.”

Arsenal secured an important 3-2 victory over Manchester United in an extremely thrilling Premier League encounter on January 23. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a stunning finish from outside the box early in the first half.

Eddie Nketiah quickly equalized with a header assisted by Granit Xhaka, who whipped in a dangerous cross. Bukayo Saka then produced an exquisite goal from a long way out in the 53rd minute of the second half.

However, the Red Devils made the game level once again with Martinez's header just six minutes later. As the end of the regulation 90 neared, both teams looked set to take a point each from the fixture.

Nketiah then found a miracle in the 90th minute, guiding Martin Odegaard's attempted shot into the back of the net.

This victory is imperative in Arsenal's title race, with the Gunners now five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

"It’s just his lack of awareness" - Roy Keane slams Manchester United defender for 'dozing off' in Arsenal clash

Arsenal's first goal saw Nketiah cruise past Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to head Xhaka's cross past David de Gea. Legendary Red Devils midfielder Roy Keane has laid into the English defender for his mistake.

The former Republic of Ireland captain told Sky Sports (via The Mirror):

"It’s just his lack of awareness. It’s as if he can’t believe someone’s coming around the back of him, because he can see him, he just dozes off. A silly lack of concentration, considering we praise him saying he’s a good defender."

Opta Analyst @OptaAnalyst



No side have had as many in a single Premier League game in 2022-23 so far.



#AFC #ARSMNU Arsenal had 63 touches in the Manchester United box in this match.No side have had as many in a single Premier League game in 2022-23 so far. Arsenal had 63 touches in the Manchester United box in this match.No side have had as many in a single Premier League game in 2022-23 so far.#AFC #ARSMNU https://t.co/s0rgwT5klr

He added:

"Of course he [Wan-Bissaka] sees him [Nketiah]. You have to be aware of him, that’s his job, this is big boy stuff, these are big moments, do your job, go and attack the ball."

Following the encounter, Manchester United remain in fourth place in the Premier League table with a six-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur, who are fifth in the standings.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes