“He will end up in that position later in his career” – Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal man to embrace new role in future

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli to take up the number nine role for the Gunners.

Campbell, who plied his trade for the north London club from 1988 to 1995, believes Martinelli has what it takes to provide Mikel Arteta with a "plan B".

It was reported earlier this week that the 20-year-old was training as a number nine in the Gunners' training sessions and Campbell believes he could be the answer to Arsenal's striker problems.

Campbell has suggested that Martinelli could replace Alexandre Lacazette in the starting XI or Arteta could even opt for a system with two up front.

“I think Arsenal would have to change the way they play if he were to lead the line,” the 52-year-old told Football Insider.

“His strength is playing off the shoulder and running in behind."

"I think Mikel Arteta would have to tweak his system if Lacazette were to drop out of the side – or maybe he is to play with Martinelli in a two."

“Lacazette is so good with his back to goal, so they’re very different players. Martinelli isn’t as good at making the ball stick, and teams will know that."

Campbell has insisted that he sees Martinelli definitely taking up the centre forward role in the future.

The Brazilian has made 71 appearances for Arsenal till date, having scored 16 times in the process while creating nine for his teammates.

"Teams are so good at taking away your strengths and focusing on your weaknesses in the Premier League."

“He will end up in that position later in his career, 100%. But for now, I think Arteta is just making sure he has a plan B if something were to happen to Lacazette. Maybe Martinelli can be that plan B.”

Can Martinelli take up the number nine role for Arsenal?

With the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners are left with just Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as the senior options up front.

The duo have just three Premier League goals between them this season and it definitely makes sense for Arteta to try something else.

afcstuff @afcstuff



Smith Rowe 9

Aubameyang 7

Saka 7

Nketiah 5

Lacazette 5

Ødegaard 4

Martinelli 4

Gabriel 3

Pepe 2

Partey 1

Chambers 1

Patino 1

Tierney 1



#afc Arsenal top-scorers this season (all competitions):Smith Rowe 9Aubameyang 7Saka 7Nketiah 5Lacazette 5Ødegaard 4Martinelli 4Gabriel 3Pepe 2Partey 1Chambers 1Patino 1Tierney 1 Arsenal top-scorers this season (all competitions):Smith Rowe 9Aubameyang 7Saka 7Nketiah 5Lacazette 5Ødegaard 4Martinelli 4Gabriel 3Pepe 2Partey 1Chambers 1Patino 1Tierney 1#afc https://t.co/gPziiRIDMH

Time between now and the summer would be ideal to try Martinelli in the number nine role as it could influence Arsenal's transfer decisions in the summer.

Also, Emile Smith-Rowe, the top scorer for Arsenal in all competitions this season, often has to sit out on the bench and Martinelli being deployed in the centre-forward role would open up a spot in the starting XI for the Englishman.

