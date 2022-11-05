“He will do everything he can to win it” – Barcelona star Pedri names favorites ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Barcelona star Pedri recently named Lionel Messi-led Argentina as the favorites to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament in Qatar is set to kick off on 20 November. Argentina will start their campaign against Saudi Arabia on 22 November. They will also face Mexico and Poland on 27 November and 1 December, respectively.

Messi has already led Argentina to the finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2014. However, Mario Gotze's exquisite extra-time goal broke the hearts of Argentina fans on that occasion.

B/R Football @brfootball On this day in 2014, Mario Gotze’s extra-time goal won Germany the World Cup On this day in 2014, Mario Gotze’s extra-time goal won Germany the World Cup 🇩🇪🏆 https://t.co/A9fMCyTuSJ

Messi was named the player of the tournament on that occasion and lifted the golden ball award.

Pedri has backed Argentina to win the tournament on this occasion, as he told ICON Magazine (h/t Mundo Deportivo) (via Barca Universal):

“I see Argentina as one of the favorites to win, especially with Messi, who is still the best in the world, especially as it is his last World Cup and he will do everything he can to win it.”

Pedri will be a part of Spain during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Roja are set to start their campaign against Costa Rica on 23 November. They will face Germany and Japan on 28 November and 2 December, respectively.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reacted to Gerard Pique announcing retirement

FC Barcelona vs. FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League.

Gerard Pique recently announced that this weekend's clash against Almeria will be his last.

Xavi reacted to the announcement as he told the media (via MARCA):

"The game is totally conditioned by Gerard's farewell. He deserves all the praise from Barcelona fans. I have been lucky enough to be his teammate and coach. I understand the circumstances that have made him decide this.

"He plays less, feels less useful and wants to step aside. He is very proud. He had a contract and could have continued to be paid, but he has decided this. I wish him all the best and I hope that Barcelona fans value him for what he is: a legend."

Gerard Piqué @3gerardpique Culers, us he de dir una cosa. Culers, us he de dir una cosa. https://t.co/k3V919pm1T

He further added:

"I don't know if I have been [fair with Pique]. I know I have been sincere and honest with the message and with what I believed. That's what I've always let him know.

"He's always been an example for the team. He's never made a fuss. He's trained at 100% and he's been exemplary. I have been honest with him and the circumstances have meant that he has decided to call it a day."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes