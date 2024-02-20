"He will have the experience and the technique" - Pundit says 24-year-old Arsenal star could be a Franz Beckenbauer type player in the future

Leeds United icon John Giles has tipped Arsenal star Declan Rice for a potential positional change as he progresses in his career. The England international has been absolutely sensational for the Gunners following his £105 million move from West Ham United in the summer.

With Rice at the heart of their midfield, Arsenal have found themselves in title contention once again this season having narrowly missed out last time out. The 25-year-old has made a big impact at the Emirates Stadium, taking the side's midfield to the next level.

However, John Giles has claimed that he could see Rice switching to centre-back at the latter stages of his career. The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has claimed that Rice could replicate the likes of Bobby Moore and Franz Beckenbauer.

Giles said on The Stand With Eamon Dunphy, as quoted by TBR Football:

“The thing about Rice, when he gets older I think he will be a top-class centre-back. It will be a Bobby Moore/Beckenbauer situation. I played against both of those, Bobby Moore was a midfield player in my time. Bobby could mark anybody. Back to your point do you think Rice could be a Beckenbauer-type player?”

He added:

“Yes, I do, I think he has the ability, he’s quick and as he gets older, he will have the experience and the technique to be a top-class centre-back,”

Rice has made the number six spot at Arsenal of his own and is already among the best defensive midfielders across Europe right now. The Englishman has scored four goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances across competitions this season.

Tim Sherwood makes big claim on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager and pundit Tim Sherwood has claimed that Bukayo Saka's penalty in Arsenal's 5-0 Premier League win against Burnley on Saturday (February 17) was not convincing. The winger doubled the Gunners' lead with a spot-kick in the 41st minute following Martin Odegaard's fourth-minute strike.

However, Saka's effort from the spot was far from a perfect one, with Burnley keeper James Trafford nearly keeping it out. Talking about this incident, Sherwood said (via Metro):

"It’s up to Saka and this is not convincing. It’s convincing enough when it nestles behind the goalkeeper into the back of the net, but if you are an Arsenal fan, you would have had your heart in your mouth at that stage."

"It was a poor penalty. You look at the goalkeeper; he should save it. I mean, it has gone underneath his hand. But at the end of the day, it ended up in the back of the net."

Saka has been on fire for Mikel Arteta's side this season, contributing 15 goals and 13 assists in 32 games. He has scored four penalties this season and has looked fairly composed from the spot.