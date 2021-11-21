"He will have games" - Jurgen Klopp promises versatile star more playing time at Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Takumi Minamino for his cameo appearance against Arsenal and said the Japanese international will get more games this season.

Minamino came off the bench and scored immediately in the 4-0 win against Arsenal, adding shine to the scoreline on Saturday.

The 26-year old has not had too much playing time in the Premier League, but has been impressive in the EFL Cup, a competition where he has featured regularly. His versatility could also hold him in good stead as he can play anywhere across the front three.

"You can't imagine how happy I am with Taki. He is in an incredible moment, and today he was our solution [on the bench] for pretty much five positions!"



The goal against Arsenal was Minamino’s fourth across all competitions so far this season. Klopp explained that Minamino will get more playing time if he keeps up his good form.

“You can’t imagine how happy I am with Taki [Minamino]. He’s in an incredible moment and today he was actually our solution for four positions, I think. Five positions actually because he could have played both eight positions and all three upfront. He’s in a really good moment and you see that,” Klopp told reporters.

“I’m pretty sure he played really well for Japan in the international games. Now he’s here and very important for us. We’re so happy, everybody was so happy for him that he scored the goal. The way he played today reflects how well he is training at the moment. He will have games, no doubt about that,” he added.

Minamino could become an important player for Liverpool in January

Liverpool have several walking wounded at the moment, including Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi.

Liverpool will need all the squad depth they can muster in the December and January period as the games come thick and fast. Considering the Reds are still active in the EFL Cup, they will need fringe players to come good.

Minamino has had a difficult spell at Liverpool, but seems like a player reborn this season after a loan spell at Southampton.

When he arrived at Anfield, Minamino struggled to adapt to the pace of the league. However, a loan spell under Ralph Hasenhuttl -- a proactive manager -- has helped him.

Minamino could feature against Porto in the mid-week Champions League game as the Reds have already secured qualification for the knockout stages.

