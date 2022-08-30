“He will get playing time” - Carlo Ancelotti reassures Real Madrid star despite not being involved in win over Espanyol 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reassured forward Eden Hazard of playing time after snubbing him during the hard-fought 3-1 victory over Espanyol in La Liga.

The Belgian ended up being an unused substitute in their encounter on Sunday, August 28.

It was indeed a difficult encounter for Los Blancos at the Cornella-El Prat Stadium. Espanyol gave Ancelotti's men a run for their money with a resilient display in front of their fans.

Vinicius Junior fired the defending champions ahead with a cool finish just 12 minutes into the match. However, the home side produced a perfect response just before half-time, with Joselu restoring parity. He ensured there was everything to fight for in the second half.

With the defending champions failing to take the lead heading into the latter phase of the game, it became obvious that they needed reinforcements upfront. Many felt it was time for Hazard to get some minutes but Ancelotti opted to introduce Rodrygo instead.

The Italian tactician further subbed on Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga while leaving the Belgian on the bench. Defending his decision after the game, the Italian explained (via Real Madrid's official website):

“Hazard might have been an option, but I didn’t want to unbalance the team. We already had Rodrygo, Vinicius and Karim playing. Bringing on another forward could have been risky."

Carlo Ancelotti went on to express his support for Hazard, insisting that the Belgian will get playing time as the season progresses.

"He has my full backing and it’s not a problem if he doesn’t play, doesn’t get on the pitch or doesn’t warm up. He will get playing time. I’m not Hazard’s, Benzema’s, Mendy’s, Camavinga’s or Valverde’s coach. I’m Real Madrid’s coach.”

Hazard has played just 68 matches for Los Blancos since joining from Chelsea for over €100 million in 2019. His stint in Spain has been marred by injuries so far. He has made two appearances so far this season, both being from the bench.

Real Madrid maintain La Liga top spot after Matchday 3

Thanks to a late brace from Karim Benzema, Real Madrid managed to earn their third victory of the league season against Espanyol on Sunday. This has helped them maintain their position at the apex of the table.

As it stands, they are the only club, alongside Real Betis, with a 100% start to the season in the Spanish top-flight. That will change on the next matchday though, with the two clubs scheduled to lock horns with each other on September 3.

