"He will give the derby a special flavor" - Former Al-Nassr star insists Cristiano Ronaldo influence will give 'global' attention to Al-Hilal clash

Former Al-Nassr midfielder Ahmad Abbas has said that Cristiano Ronaldo's presence will see the derby between Al-Aalami and Al-Hilal earn attention across the world.

Al-Nassr face Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League at the King Fahd International Stadium on Tuesday (April 18). It's one of the biggest games in Saudi Arabian football, as the two Riyadh-based giants share a fierce rivalry.

Looking ahead to the game, Abbas pointed out how the buzz around the derby has remained the same over the years. However, the former midfielder reckons Ronaldo's presence will spice up the occasion this time.

The clash at the King Fahd International Stadium will be the Portuguese icon's first Riyadh derby. Abbas believes the game between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will be watched by fans not only in Saudi Arabia but also around the world.

"The hustle and bustle are still present as it was in the past since Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are two footballing giants," Abbas told Arriyadiyah. "They are a major reason for the development of Saudi football, and the glow is still there.

"The noise will be different in this derby, with the presence of the world-renowned Cristiano Ronaldo, and he will give the derby a special flavor, and the meeting will have a global following."

Previewing the derby, the former Al-Nassr star pointed out how both teams have a good crop of players:

"There are several keys for the two teams, as both of them have distinguished players with high technical value, whether at the local or foreign level. Al-Nassr have Ronaldo, Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Al-Hilal have (Andre) Carrillo, (Moussa) Marega, Michael and Salman Al-Faraj."

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Mrsool Park earlier this season.

Ex-Al-Hilal man not concerned about Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr will hope that Cristiano Ronaldo fires on all cylinders against Al-Hilal. Former Al-Hilal defender Ibrahim Al-Jawir, though, has said that Al-Za'eem players will not be fazed about playing against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, saying

"He (Cristiano Ronaldo) is a global scorer and is able to score at any time. But in more than one match, he didn't score and did not appear at the level expected of him."

Ronaldo has bagged 11 goals and two assists in ten Saudi Pro League appearances. It remains to be seen if he can add to that tally on Tuesday (April 18).

