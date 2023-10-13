“He will go back to his club now” - National team manager provides update on Liverpool star after he picked up injury in Euro qualifier

In a recent bout against Spain, Liverpool star Andy Robertson was forced to retreat in the first half, owing to an injury. Talking to the press in a post-match interview, Scotland boss Steve Clarke revealed that the 29-year-old left-back will return to Anfield after picking up the said injury.

Having registered five wins in five matches, Scotland headed into their match-up against La Roja, leading their Euro 2024 qualifying group. The European giants needed a solitary point from the game to ensure their place in the upcoming UEFA competition but ended up losing the match 2-0.

After the match, the 60-year-old Scottish manager confirmed that Andy Robertson will not participate in his side's upcoming friendly against France and will instead return to Liverpool. Clarke said (via Evening Standard):

"Andy has hurt his shoulder. He will go back to his club now."

The Scotland captain bruised his arm during a clash with opposition goalkeeper Unai Simon, getting injured after the Spaniard landed awkwardly on him. Unable to continue after the incident, the Liverpool defender was consequently substituted in the 44th minute, with Nathan Patterson taking his place.

A blow to their favored left-back adds to the injury woes of the English giants. Jurgen Klopp is already missing four players — Cody Gakpo, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Conor Bradleydue — currently sidelined due to varying injuries.

With Andy Robertson having played every single minute of Liverpool's current Premier League campaign, his injury could prove to be a crucial loss for the Reds. While the presence of deputy left-back Kostas Tsimikas provides a sense of assurance to fans of the Merseyside outfit, he has yet to match Robertson's level in terms of quality.

The Scotland international will now return to Anfield to get the extent of his injury assessed.

Liverpool are still monitoring two of their summer targets

Following the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, Klopp and the Liverpool management spent the entire summer reinventing their midfield. The Reds were heavily linked with Borussia Monchengladbach youngster Manu Kone, but a crucial knee injury ruled out any possibility of a transfer.

However, according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, the Premier League giants are still keeping tabs on the 22-year-old. Liverpool are also monitoring the situation of Pervis Estupinan, who was also on their radar, as per Football Transfers.

The Ecuadorian's agent recently revealed that several English and Spanish clubs are interested in the signature of his client, adding more spice to the rumors linking him to Liverpool. With the winter window set to open in less than three months, Klopp will be looking to add more firepower to his ailing squad.