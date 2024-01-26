"He will go down as a Liverpool legend" - Paul Merson reacts as Jurgen Klopp decides to leave Reds at end of season

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has hailed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a club legend after news of the German resigning at the end of the season broke out on Friday (January 26).

Klopp said in an interview that he informed the club hierarchy of his decision in November 2023, citing 'burnout' as the biggest reason behind this call. His current contract would have seen him at the helm till 2026. Merson tweeted about Klopp's announcement:

"Wow! I know legend is used loosely, but he will go down as a Liverpool legend! What a manager and will be missed big time by Liverpool and the premier league

Here's the post:

Klopp took over in October 2015 when Liverpool were under transition. He brought back life to the sleeping giants, and the Reds are now one of the best clubs in the world.

Under Klopp, they won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. Klopp also finished second twice n the Premier League, with the Reds also losing two European finals (one Champions League, one UEFA Europa League) under the German boss.

Jurgen Klopp explains decision to leave Liverpool

Revealing the reason behind his shocking decision in the bombshell interview, Klopp said:

"I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it."

He continued:

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously.

"I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

Klopp has managed 466 games for the Reds, winning 283 and losing 78 times.