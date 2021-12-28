“He will go into a sort of legendary status” - Jamie Carragher names the best player in the Premier League this season 

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has backed Mohamed Salah to become a Premier League legend in the near future.

Speaking about the best player he has seen this season, Carragher cast his vote in favor of the star Liverpool forward.

Carragher told Sky Sports:

"I mean listen, a lot of people have said that Salah's been the best player in the world or in the top 2-3 throughout the top leagues. Maybe you can make cases for other players in different leagues. Maybe Mbappe. I think Benzema's been brilliant for Real Madrid but for me, I think Salah's been the standout player in world football this season."

Salah has been in stunning form this season, scoring 22 goals and providing nine more in 24 games across all competitions this term. Carragher has backed the Egyptian international to better his record of scoring 42 goals and setting up 22 more during his debut season at Liverpool in 2017-18.

Carragher said:

"It almost feels like it could be his first season where he's just scored or assisted a goal every game. Got over 40 goals that season, I think. He's a special player and I think Salah will hopefully sign his contract extension."

Carragher went on to explain how Salah can become a Premier League legend if he stays in England for the next few years.

"Hopefully he will be here for the next few years. I think, not just for Liverpool but for the Premier League, he can become a legend by the end of his time here. I think Salah will go into a sort of legendary status in terms of PL and a PL XI. You know you talk about Henry, Ronaldo, Drogba, Shearer, legendary Bergkamp, legendary players we've seen in the Premier League. I think Salah at the end of his career has a great chance to make it into a PL XI."

Liverpool are doing well this season

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL 🔴 Liverpool become the 1st English side in history to win all 6 games in a Champions League group stage 👏 🔴 Liverpool become the 1st English side in history to win all 6 games in a Champions League group stage 👏#UCL https://t.co/c4TcbHzoXr

Liverpool have been in good form this season. They have been perfect in the Champions League, winning all six of their group stage games. The Reds are set to take on Serie A champions Inter Milan in the Round of 16 in February 2022.

In the Premier League, the Reds are currently six points behind leaders Manchester City. However, they do have one game in hand. Liverpool have also reached the semi-finals of the League Cup, where they will face Arsenal.

Salah has been instrumental for the Merseyside giants in front of goal.

