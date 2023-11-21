“He will have a great future, in Manchester United or somewhere else” - Bruno Fernandes hints at desire to desire to play with £103-million-rated star

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has professed his desire to play with his 19-year-old compatriot Joao Neves.

The Benfica defensive midfielder has contributed two goals and as many assists in 38 games across competitions for the Portuguese giants since making his first-team debut last season. He has a goal and an assist - all in the league - in 18 games across competitions this term.

Neves was in action with Fernandes for Portugal in their recently completed UEFA Euro 2024 campaign. The teenager has accumulated 11 minutes of cumulative game time in their last three qualifiers. The Selecao won all three games without conceding, winning 5-0 at Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2-0 at Liechtenstein and 2-0 at home to Iceland.

Benfica recently tied the midfielder to a five-year deal that has a release clause of £103 million. United, though, remain interested in his services, with their captain Fernandes offering a glowing assessment of the player (Sporttvportugal via Clutch Points):

“I would love to have him at United; he has top quality! But it’s Joao's choice… He’s a great player, but it depends on the coach's ideas! He will have a great future, in United or somewhere else.”

With the Red Devils looking to rejuvenate their midfield, Neves could be a fabulous addition.

How has Bruno Fernandes fared for Manchester United this season?

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is having a decent, if not spectacular, campaign for a Manchester United side that have blown hot and cold.

Erik ten Hag's team have lost nine times across competitions this season, including five times in the league, where they're sixth in the standings, seven adrift of leaders Manchester City after 12 games.

In the UEFA Champions League, United are teetering on the brink of a group-stage exit, losing three of their opening four games. They're also out of the EFL Cup.

Fernandes has four goals and three assists in 17 games across competitions this season. Most of those goal contributions - three goals and two assists - have come in the league. His other goal and assist have come in the Champions League.

Overall, the 29-year-old has a rich haul of 68 goals aand 57 assists in 202 outings across competitions for the Red Devils since arriving in January 2020.