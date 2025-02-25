“He will be great No. 9” - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti backs 18-year-old wonderkid amid lack of playing time

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has backed Endrick to excel in the No. 9 position. The Brazilian prodigy arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer with a huge reputation.

Endrick was so impressive for Palmeiras that Los Blancos signed him as a 16-year-old in December 2022. However, the player only joined the LaLiga giants last year after he turned 18.

Unfortunately, Endrick has struggled for chances so far under Carlo Ancelotti. The Brazilian forward has registered five goals from 24 games across competitions this season for Real Madrid, but only three of them have been starts.

Interestingly, the teenager is yet to start a game in LaLiga this campaign, further adding to speculation about his future. He was also linked with a loan exit in the winter, although Los Blancos always wanted him to stay.

With Kylian Mbappe firing on all cylinders, and Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes also in the squad, it is no wonder that Endrick has struggled for chances so far. However, Carlo Ancelotti has now rubbished any possibilities of the player departing the LaLiga giants this year.

Speaking recently, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Italian manager was full of praise for the Brazilian.

“Endrick will be a great striker. I have no doubts. He has different skills compared to Rodrygo and Vini Jr but he will be great No. 9. There's no Endrick case [smiles],” said Ancelotti.

Endrick's contract with Real Madrid runs until 2030.

When are Real Madrid back in action?

Endrick has struggled for chances at the Santiago Bernabeu this season

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to Basque Country to face Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie on Wednesday, February 26. Los Blancos secured a 3-2 win over Leganes in the quarterfinals of the competition courtesy of goals from Luka Modric, Endrick, and Gonzalo Garcia.

The LaLiga champions will come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Girona in the league over the weekend. Carlo Ancelotti's team have been quite impressive this season and are second in the league table after 25 games, tied on points with leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season. However, Los Blancos lost to the Catalans in the Supercopa de Espana final last month. As such, Ancelotti will be determined to get his hands on the Copa del Rey this year.

