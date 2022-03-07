"He will have an idea on what he wants to do" - Danny Mills claims reported Manchester United target is set to change agents

Former Leeds United man Danny Mills has revealed that Kalvin Phillips is changing agents, amid rumors linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Phillips, who has been with Leeds United since 2010, is believed to be interested in a move away from the club in the summer, especially after Marcelo Biesla's sacking.

Manchester United have long been on the lookout for a capable holding midfielder, and the England international is believed to be on their wishlist.

Other Premier League teams, such as West Ham United and Liverpool, are also reportedly interested.

Leeds’ struggles in the Premier League have led to a change of personnel in the dugout, with Bielsa being replaced by Jesse Marsch.

Generally, managerial changes tend to have an impact on players’ psyche. Mills, who is a knowledgable source when it comes to the Whites, however, doesn’t think Marsch’s arrival won’t have a bearing on Phillips’s decision.

When asked whether the managerial switch would affect Phillips’ fate, Mills told Football Insider:

“I doubt it, in all honesty. We’re into March now, I’m sure agents will have been talking to different people.”

The 44-year-old also claimed that Phillips had or would change agents, but didn’t think it would have any impact on his transfer decision.

He added:

“From what I’m told, Kalvin Phillips is just about to change or has changed agents as well. That doesn’t particularly suggest staying and signing a new deal. Why would you not stick with the same one? Maybe you can read too much into that. He will have an idea on what he wants to do and his ambitions."

Finally, the former England international hinted that Phillips’ Champions League ambitions could play a crucial role in his decision-making.

Mills concluded:

“Kalvin has been a fantastic servant to Leeds but when he’s in and around the England side and sees them all playing in the Champions League, how long is it going to be before Leeds get there? You can say it’s the owner’s ambition to get there but it is still going to take for or five seasons to do it. Kalvin hasn’t got that long to wait, in all honesty.”

Phillips, who rose up through Leeds United’s youth system, has played 226 games for the senior team so far, registering 14 goals and 13 assists.

Leeds United’s history with Manchester United could complicate Kalvin Phillips transfer

Premier League giants Manchester United could do with a player of Phillips' caliber. However, their bloody history with Leeds might throw a spanner in the works.

Brought up through Leeds’ youth academy, Phillips shares a special bond with the club. Joining Manchester United in the summer could put him as a villain in the eyes of Whites fans, a risk the midfielder might not be willing to take.

Additionally, the Red Devils’ defeat against Manchester City has complicated their hopes of securing a top-four spot in the Premier League this season.

Without Champions League football, Manchester United are unlikely to have any luck bringing the ambitious 26-year-old to Old Trafford.

