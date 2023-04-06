"He will be important for us" - Manchester United star Marcus Rashford speaks out on teammate returning from long-term injury

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is delighted to see Anthony Martial return from an injury spell. The French striker made his first appearance since January in a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday (April 2).

Martial also came off the substitutes bench in the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday. His season has been hindered by constant fitness issues but he returns at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Rashford has spoken of Martial's importance to Manchester United and hopes he remains fit. He said (via UtdPlug):

"We know what a good player he is. I'm happy to see him back with the team, that's where he's smiling and happy. It's a good thing. I hope he stays fit because he will be very important for us."

Martial has featured 16 times across competitions, scoring six goals and providing two assists. His entire Red Devils career has been clouded by injuries and this campaign has been no different. He has suffered problems with his Achilles, hip, and back throughout the season.

Erik ten Hag's side are pushing for a top-four finish. They climbed back into the UEFA Champions League qualification places with their win over Brentford. Rashford grabbed the only goal of the game in the 27th minute.

Manchester United next face relegation candidates Everton on Saturday (April 8). Martial could be in line to start that game as Ten Hag seeks more firepower up top.

Manchester United could also welcome back Christian Eriksen following long-term absence

Christian Eriksen could feature against the Toffees.

Christian Eriksen has been sidelined with an ankle injury since January. The initial prognosis was that the Dane would be out of action until at least late April. However, the midfielder is back in training and could therefore feature in the encounter with Everton.

Ten Hag spoke ahead of his side's win over Brentford on Wednesday about Eriksen's return. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Not for tomorrow [vs Brentford] but he's returning on the pitch. He's returning into team training today, so we have to see now how quickly he can make the progress."

Eriksen has been vital for Manchester United this season since arriving on a free transfer last summer. The Dane has scored two goals and contributed nine assists in 31 matches. His absence has been felt, with Ten Hag's side lacking creativity in the middle of the park.

Casemiro will rejoin Eriksen in returning to action after their clash with Everton. It will be the last of the Brazilian's four-game suspension.

