"He will improve year by year" - Kolo Toure believes 'incredible' Liverpool star has not reached full potential yet

Former Liverpool centre-back Kolo Toure reckons striker Darwin Nunez is far from the finished article despite the impressive season he's having.

Nunez, 24, has 18 goals and 14 assists in 44 games across competitions this season. Most of those goal contributions - 11 goals and eight assists - have come in the Premier League, where the Reds are atop the standings after 30 games.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat basement side Sheffield United 3-1 at Anfield on Thursday (April 4) to steer two clear of Arsenal. The Reds opened the scoring through Nunez in the 17th minute before Conor Bradley's own goal in the second half restored parity.

However, the hosts were back in front through Alexis Mac Alister in the 76th minute before Cody Gakpo made sure of the three points 14 minutes later. Hailing Nunez, Toure said (as per TBR):

“He is a player that never gives up. A hard worker. He’s from Uruguay. They are really tough guys. How many players would just run there? But he threw himself there like he did, and credit to him.

“He’s got unbelievable talent, potential. I don’t think he’s reached his level yet – he will improve year by year. He has speed, power, goals. He needs to be cleaner, more clinical – then he will reach his potential.”

Nunez has also scored in three other competitions this season: five times in the UEFA Europa League and one each in the FA Cup aand the EFL Cup.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a superb season. They are two points clear atop the Premier League as they pursue their second league title in five years.

Having won their first title of the season in the EFL Cup, they were eliminated in the FA Cup quarterfinal by Manchester United. However, they are into the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal, where they face Atalanta.

Before that, though, Jurgen Klopp's side have a trip to Manchester United next on Sunday (April 7) in the Premier League. The reverse fixture at Anfield finished goalless in December.