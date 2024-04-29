"He will do you a job" – Alan Pardew wants Manchester United to replace Erik ten Hag with ex-player who played for Red Devils

Ex-Newcastle United and West Ham United manager Alan Pardew has stated that Coventry City boss Mark Robins should replace Manchester United's Erik ten Hag in the future.

The Red Devils, who are out of UEFA Champions League qualification race, have endured a difficult campaign under Ten Hag's guidance. They have registered just 23 wins and 17 losses in 47 overall outings so far, scoring 85 goals and conceding 79 in the process.

As a result, Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford is currently deemed to be up in the air. A number of renowned managers have been linked with the high-profile job, such as Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi.

However, Pardew has an offbeat choice. He told talkSPORT (h/t TBR):

"I have got a gaffer for you. Are you ready? He is not an international, he has not won the Dutch league, he has not won the French league, he is an old player of yours, he has done brilliant for four seasons, he almost beat you in the semi-final: Mark Robins. There you go. Get him in. He will do you a job, I tell you."

Robins, who played for Manchester United between 1988 and 1992, has been the Sky Blues' manager since 2017. He has helped them achieve two promotions and guided them to 169 wins in 402 games.

Manchester United set to have very busy summer, according to Fabrizio Romano

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated that Manchester United are likely to have quite a busy summer transfer window. He elaborated:

"I expect them to be very busy. Honestly, at the moment, I have absolutely no idea because it depends on the outgoings. We know how important it will be to clarify the situations of [Mason] Greenwood, [Jadon] Sancho and many players who are still at the club."

Naming four players who are likely to leave soon, Romano continued:

"[Anthony] Martial is leaving, [Raphael] Varane at the moment is not being offered a new deal, but we have to see what happens with [Christian] Eriksen, Casemiro... there are many situations to discuss."

Sharing further thoughts on Manchester United, Romano concluded:

"This is why at the moment, it is difficult to see and to mention how many signings United will do. But I think there will be a lot of movement, so I expect them to be very, very busy in terms of outgoing and incomings."

The Red Devils are likely to sign a starting centre-back, a midfielder, and a backup striker who would offer competition to Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United, who are sixth with 54 points from 34 outings, will next take on Crystal Palace in a league match on Monday (May 6).