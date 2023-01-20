"He will keep doing it" - Bruno Fernandes names Manchester United teammate's best attributes 

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes has claimed that the vision to pick out teammates and the ability to play the perfect pass are Christian Eriksen’s most impressive attributes.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night (18 December). The Red Devils drew first blood through Bruno Fernandes in the 44th minute, but the goal was created by United’s summer recruit Eriksen.

The Dane made a smart run down the left-hand channel to get on the end of Marcus Rashford’s return pass, before laying it off to Fernandes inside the Palace box. The Portuguese ace sidefooted the ball into the back of the net.

SPORTbible @sportbible



21 games

Manchester United when Bruno Fernandes starts as captain: 21 games, 18 wins

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Bruno Fernandes lauded his midfield partner Eriksen.

“Obviously, Christian has been really good. But I think everyone on the team has been really good,” said the Manchester United captain.

“I think as we showed in the [first half], the goal was everything that we train, some movements, the way we play, the passes that we did. So that comes through, and after, it’s the quality of the players that makes the difference.”

Highlighting the former Tottenham Hotspur man’s greatest qualities, Fernandes said:

“Christian has the vision and quality to do the pass. He did it today, and he will keep doing [it].”

Eriksen has taken part in 28 games for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 season across competitions, scoring twice and claiming nine assists.

Gary Neville backs Arsenal to beat Manchester United in upcoming Premier League clash

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will take on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in a much-anticipated Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon (22 January).

Unfortunately, for the Red Devils, they will be without one of their best performers this season, Casemiro. The midfielder picked up his fifth yellow of the Premier League season in the draw with Palace and will miss the Arsenal clash as a result.

United legend Gary Neville has claimed that the Brazilian midfielder’s absence will be a massive boost for the Gunners and has backed them to come out on top this Sunday.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said:

“They[Man United]) beat them [Arsenal] without Casemiro last time. They have to be at their best, they’re going to have to defend well, particularly in the first 30 minutes – Arsenal are electric.

“But, they don’t have a great bench, Arsenal, so you imagine when you’ve got through the first period of the game, what you’re going to face is what you’re going to face later on in the game as well. But Arsenal are in great form, in huge confidence, massive favourites for the game now particularly with Casemiro now out.”

He concluded by saying:

“I would expect City to win against Wolves on Sunday and now with Casemiro injured (suspended) for United, I also expect Arsenal to win.”

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 47 points from 18 games. They have an eight-point lead over Manchester United despite playing a game less than them.

