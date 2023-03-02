“He will have to learn the hard way” – Roy Keane urges Manchester United to change playing style to avoid injuries 

Roy Keane has warned Manchester United winger Antony that he will pick up injuries if he keeps showboating in matches. The Red Devils legend wants the Brazilian to work more on getting past the players.

Dan Burn found it hard to get the ball off Antony in the Carabao Cup final and needed help from Joelinton, who floored the Manchester United man. The incident took place in the final stages of the first half when the Red Devils were leading 2-0.

Speaking on ITV ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup clash with West Ham United on March 1, Keane sent a warning to Antony. He wants the winger to be careful as he can pick up injuries from tackles as players will target him if he continues showboating.

He said:

"I think he will have to learn the hard way. Players have targeted him - we saw that at the weekend, where he is trying to make a fool of people and players have tried to go through the back of him, so he will have to learn quickly otherwise he will pick up more injuries."

He also spoke about the player earlier this year and said:

"Another thing he's [Antony] got to learn from playing for a big club like Manchester United is off the ball working a bit harder. He needs to help his teammates a little bit more, but that will come to him."

Paul Scholes called out Manchester United star Antony for being a clown

Paul Scholes was not a happy man in October when Antony was showboating in the win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League. The Manchester United legend called him a 'clown' for doing skills when the match was tied goalless.

He said:

"I'm not even sure it's skill, is it? Could we [talking to Owen Hargreaves] do that? Is it his trademark? I think he needs a better one. He needs to find a more entertaining way."

Scholes added:

"I don't think this country likes to see that. Does any country, even Brazil? Brazil don't want to see that, do they? Ajax, in Holland, do they want to see that? I like to see skill, but I just don't think that is skill or entertainment. That is just being a clown, isn't it?"

Antony has vowed not to give up on skills and showboating as it makes him the player he is. He has contributed six goals and one assist in 25 appearances across competitions.

