"He will be like this until the last day he plays football" - Al-Nassr star provides response when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's level this season

Al-Nassr forward Joao Felix has praised Cristiano Ronaldo after their side claimed an impressive 5-1 win over Al-Fateh. Both Portugal internationals were on target for the Knights of Najd in what was a routine win in front of their fans at the Al-Awwal Park. Former Chelsea man Felix spoke with reporters after the game on Saturday and was asked to share his thoughts on the level shown by his legendary teammate this season. He responded, stating that he has come to expect these performances from the 40-year-old and predicted that he will continue on this track for the rest of his career. “He’s doing like he always does, he tries to be the best, he is so competitive and it’s a part of him, he will be like this until the last day he plays football so we just need to enjoy the last moment we have with him and yeah enjoy the moment because this goes too fast”, he said (via @TheNassrZone). Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years and scored a thunderous goal from just outside the penalty box in the second half. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man took his tally for the season to five goals in as many games as he works towards a first league title with Al-Nassr. Joao Felix was in sensational form for Al-Nassr in the win over Al-Fateh, scoring three times to take his league tally for the side to five goals in just four appearances. He has also scored one goal each in the King's Cup and AFC Champions League Two for the club this season. Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Al-Nassr to win over Al-FatehCristiano Ronaldo took one step closer to his dream of scoring 1000 professional goals as he scored for Al-Nassr in their 5-1 win over Al-Fateh. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took his tally to 949 with his excellent second half effort for the Knights of Najd in front of their home fans in Riyadh. Joao Felix opened the scoring for Jorge Jesus' side before Sofiane Bendebka scored an equaliser for Al-Fateh in the second half. Al-Fateh goalkeeper Amin Al-Bukhari saved a Ronaldo penalty but could do nothing to stop his powerful effort from outside the box in the 60th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo then set up Felix to score his second of the night and put them 3-1 up before Kingsley Coman joined the party in the 75th minute. The 2019 Golden Boy winner Felix then rounded off the scoring in the 80th minute as his side moves four points clear at the summit of the Saudi top-flight.