"He will have an MRI scan" - Mikel Arteta confirms injury blow for key Arsenal star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Thomas Partey's injury after the midfielder suffered an injury during the Gunners' FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Arsenal faced Premier League rivals Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday, January 28. However, the match at the Etihad Stadium did not go according to plan for them.

A second-half goal from defender Nathan Ake saw the Cityzens claim a 1-0 win over Arteta and Co. The victory saw the reigning Premier League champions book their place in the Round of 16 of the competition.

The defeat was not the only major setback the north London giants suffered on the night. Star midfielder Partey was notably taken off at half-time after he seemingly picked up an injury.

Speaking after the game, Arteta admitted that he was forced to take Partey off after he felt discomfort. The Arsenal boss revealed that the Ghana international will now have an MRI scan this weekend to find out the extent of his injury. He said [via Sky Sports]:

"He had some discomfort and it was getting worse and worse. He was uncomfortable to continue. (Saturday) or the day after he will have an MRI scan and see what he has."

Arteta also insisted that Arsenal missed Partey's presence in midfield in the second half against Manchester City. He said:

"We have at the moment the injury of Mo (Elneny). It is not possible to get him fit. (Albert) Sambi has come in and has done well. It is true Thomas is a big influence and a big personality and in the second half we didn't have him."

Arteta will be hopeful that Partey's injury is not serious and that he can return to action soon.

How has Partey fared for Arsenal this term?

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, has established himself as an important player for the club. He has been integral to the Gunners' title push under Arteta this season.

The Ghanian has made 16 Premier League appearances for the north London giants this term. Apart from marshaling the team's midfield, he has found the back of the net twice.

Missing Partey through injury at this point in the season will prove to be a huge blow for the league table-toppers. It remains to be seen if he will be sidelined for a significant amount of time.

Partey's injury will likely add to the Gunners' desire to sign a new midfielder before the end of the month. They recently had a £60 million bid rejected for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

