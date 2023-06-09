“He will be much better, and he will go faster for longer” – When Usain Bolt identified mistake in Cristiano Ronaldo’s running

Usain Bolt once identified an error in Cristiano Ronaldo's running technique. During the earlier stages of his career, Ronaldo was known for his blistering pace with or without the ball.

The world's fastest man, though, had a tip for the Portuguese superstar. He outlined what Ronaldo needed to know to better his already fearsome pace. Bolt said (via Bleacher Report):

"When he is running and reaches top speed, he starts to tip over. If he brought his foot down on the centre of gravity, or even in front of him, it will be much easier. He will be much better, and he will go faster for longer."

According to The Football Lovers, Cristiano Ronaldo operates at a top speed of 33.6 kmph. The number is insane for a footballer, but Bolt believed that the Portuguese didn't maximize his pace.

What Usain Bolt said about Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exit?

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell came to a tumultuous end. The Portuguese superstar failed to make a regular starting spot under Erik ten Hag during the 2022-23 season.

Considering Ronaldo was the team's top scorer in the previous season, the decision came as a surprise. Ronaldo gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, criticising Ten Hag and the club's facilities.

He eventually exited the club in November via mutual termination of his contract. Usain Bolt told Sky Sports about Ronaldo's unceremonious exit:

“I’m sad to see him go. It’s Cristiano Ronaldo, he has been – as far as I can say – Manchester United’s heartbeat. He has done so well for the club. For me, it is going to be stressful to see him go, but I understand what he’s saying. I watched the interview, so I know what’s going on."

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. Since his move to the Saudi Pro League club, the Portuguese has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 matches. However, he endured back-to-back trophyless seasons for the first time in his illustrious career.

