"He will never learn", "Training session 1 for PSG" - Arsenal fans surprised at starting XI vs Ipswich Town

Arsenal fans were left surprised by the starting XI named by manager Mikel Arteta for the Gunners' Premier League clash against Ipswich Town. The north London side are coming off a 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday (April 16) that sealed a comprehensive 5-1 aggregate victory in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash.
Just four days on from that win, Arteta surprised fans by naming a strong starting lineup against Ipswich, who are struggling in 18th place in the league standings.
The likes of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba were named in the starting lineup by Arteta. Gunners' supporters took to X to express their surprise, with @aarongfootball writing:
"He (Arteta) will never learn."
@Rioshirayz claimed:
"Training session 1 for PSG."
Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):
@AFC_Jerry questioned, "Is this a test in that midfield?"
"Making the squad count," @Gravitygunner14 claimed.
"Why do I feel like todays gonna be a repeat of the (Nottingham) Forest game 2 years ago where we handed (Manchester) City the league," @aj_afc_ wrote.
"Why not start Partey since he's not (in for) the Champions League (semi-final) first leg (against PSG)," @valazat wrote, referring to the Ghanaian midfielder's UCL suspension.
"Testing those PSG reagents. Let's see," @ArsenalTimesOTD wrote.
@Elliott1535 questioned, "You saving Partey for what exactly coz the last l checked he's missing PSG 1st leg?"
"Outside the FBs (fullbacks), screams a game where we are preparing our PSG (H) line up," @RohanJivanAFC wrote.
"Arteta don't have fatigue in his dictionary. We have so many academy players training with the first team. We have so many injuries this season bcos of fatigue yet Arteta don't care. I hope no injuries," @Whyte8625 wrote.
With 63 points in 32 games, Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League standings, 13 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta issues 12-word reply when asked about Liverpool's imminent PL title victory
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issued a tart reply when asked about the possibility of Liverpool lifting the Premier League title this weekend. If the Gunners lose and the Reds win in the ongoing gameweek, the latter will be crowned Premier League champions.
When asked about the probability of that eventuality, Arteta simply brushed it aside. In a pre-match press conference, the Spaniard said (via Mirror):
"We'll make sure that we win the game and that doesn't happen."
Arsenal are set to take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Sunday, April 20, whereas Liverpool will take on Leicester City the same day.