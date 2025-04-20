"He will never learn", "Training session 1 for PSG" - Arsenal fans surprised at starting XI vs Ipswich Town

Arsenal fans were left surprised by the starting XI named by manager Mikel Arteta for the Gunners' Premier League clash against Ipswich Town. The north London side are coming off a 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday (April 16) that sealed a comprehensive 5-1 aggregate victory in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash.

Just four days on from that win, Arteta surprised fans by naming a strong starting lineup against Ipswich, who are struggling in 18th place in the league standings.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba were named in the starting lineup by Arteta. Gunners' supporters took to X to express their surprise, with @aarongfootball writing:

"He (Arteta) will never learn."

@Rioshirayz claimed:

"Training session 1 for PSG."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

@AFC_Jerry questioned, "Is this a test in that midfield?"

"Making the squad count," @Gravitygunner14 claimed.

"Why do I feel like todays gonna be a repeat of the (Nottingham) Forest game 2 years ago where we handed (Manchester) City the league," @aj_afc_ wrote.

"Why not start Partey since he's not (in for) the Champions League (semi-final) first leg (against PSG)," @valazat wrote, referring to the Ghanaian midfielder's UCL suspension.

"Testing those PSG reagents. Let's see," @ArsenalTimesOTD wrote.

@Elliott1535 questioned, "You saving Partey for what exactly coz the last l checked he's missing PSG 1st leg?"

"Outside the FBs (fullbacks), screams a game where we are preparing our PSG (H) line up," @RohanJivanAFC wrote.

"Arteta don't have fatigue in his dictionary. We have so many academy players training with the first team. We have so many injuries this season bcos of fatigue yet Arteta don't care. I hope no injuries," @Whyte8625 wrote.

With 63 points in 32 games, Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League standings, 13 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta issues 12-word reply when asked about Liverpool's imminent PL title victory

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issued a tart reply when asked about the possibility of Liverpool lifting the Premier League title this weekend. If the Gunners lose and the Reds win in the ongoing gameweek, the latter will be crowned Premier League champions.

When asked about the probability of that eventuality, Arteta simply brushed it aside. In a pre-match press conference, the Spaniard said (via Mirror):

"We'll make sure that we win the game and that doesn't happen."

Arsenal are set to take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Sunday, April 20, whereas Liverpool will take on Leicester City the same day.

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More