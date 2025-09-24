“He will be the next Ballon d’Or winner" - Former LaLiga star Marcos Senna makes bold prediction about Barcelona superstar

Former La Liga star Marcos Senna has predicted Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as the next Ballon d'Or winner. He believes that the teenager is on another level compared to the other players and will win the award several times in his career.

Speaking to SPORT, Senna said that there is no doubt about Yamal's talents and he will be getting better from now. He added that the Spaniard will win the Ballon d'Or next and said:

"There is no doubt that if Lamine continues on this path, he will be the next Ballon d'Or winner. He is a player who is totally different from the rest. His period as a promising youngster lasted very little time. Lamine is going to win many more Ballon d'Or awards."

Senna acknowledged Ousmane Dembele deserved the award this year, but believes it would not have been a robbery if Yamal had got it and added:

"Whoever won, whether it was Lamine or Dembele, the award would have been in good hands. But perhaps for this season, for everything he won, it is fair that Dembele received the award. He is a great player and he deserved it. Lamine has come close, but he is very young. He has time to achieve more."

Lamine Yamal finished second in the race, with Vitinha finishing third in the Ballon d'Or race. The Barcelona teenager won the Kopa Trophy for the second season running at the gala on Monday, September 22.

Lamine Yamal deserved the Ballon d'Or, says Barcelona star's father

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father spoke to El Chiringuito after the Ballon d'Or gala, claiming that his son was the deserving winner of the award this year. He believes that no player was close to the Spaniard and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I think this is the greatest harm, I wouldn’t say theft, but moral harm caused to a human being, because I believe that Lamine Yamal is by far the best player in the world, and by far the one who makes a lot of difference."

“Not because he’s my son, but because he’s the best player in the world. I think there is no rival, Lamine Yamal is Lamine Yamal. It must be said that something very strange has happened here. Greetings to all of Spain, and next year it will be a Spanish ball.”

Lamine Yamal has missed the last two matches for Barcelona with an injury. He is expected to return to the pitch later this month.

