"He will be out for the next two or three weeks" - Rangnick confirms Manchester United star will be unavailable for selection 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed Luke Shaw will miss the next two to three weeks due to an injury.

The Daily Mail reports that Shaw is set to undergo surgery on his leg that will keep him out. The surgery will be done to remove two bolts that were fitted following his horror double leg break injury incurred in 2015.

Rangnick confirmed the news to reporters ahead of his side's encounter with Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

He said (via Daily Mail):

"Luke is still injured. We had to take him off at half-time and he's having problems with his leg where he had his operation back in 2015. The doctor told me they decided to remove the metal things in his leg, there are two bolts that need to be removed and that will happen tomorrow."

The German coach then revealed how long Shaw was facing on the sidelines, adding:

"He will be out for the next two or three weeks."

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck



That injury derailed Shaw's best start to a season at United. Seven years on, and still causing him problems #MUFC Luke Shaw will have surgery tomorrow, removing two screws in his leg that were part of the procedure to repair his broken leg back in 2015That injury derailed Shaw's best start to a season at United. Seven years on, and still causing him problems Luke Shaw will have surgery tomorrow, removing two screws in his leg that were part of the procedure to repair his broken leg back in 2015 😬That injury derailed Shaw's best start to a season at United. Seven years on, and still causing him problems 😔 #MUFC https://t.co/RyPMEetNf1

The former Southampton left-back has featured on 27 occasions in all competitions for the Red Devils this season. His latest injury setback comes at a hugely important time for the side.

They are chasing UEFA Champions League qualification and are currently seventh, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points.

Alex Telles will likely come in to replace Shaw but the Englishman will be a huge loss.

Luke Shaw set to sign a new contract with Manchester United: Reports

The 26-year-old could be set for contract talks

The English defender had a fantastic season last year for the Red Devils. Many even dubbed him the best Premier League left-back during the campaign. During that period, he managed 47 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and contributing sux assists.

His fine form saw him make the England squad for the European Championships. He was one of England's best performers during the tournament, with only Italian Leonardo Spinazzola perhaps outperforming him in his position.

Shaw hasn't had quite the same impressive campaign this year, which has coincided with a woeful season for Manchester United. The side have been majorly disappointed with Shaw's own form being brought under scrutiny by many.

Nevertheless, he looks likely to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United are looking to commence talks with the left-back.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Same clause is also included into Rashford's current contract. Manchester United will discuss Luke Shaw contract extension in the coming weeks, as expected. Man Utd have an option to extend deal until June 2024, but want to negotiate with Shaw after Bruno's new deal.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC Same clause is also included into Rashford's current contract. Manchester United will discuss Luke Shaw contract extension in the coming weeks, as expected. Man Utd have an option to extend deal until June 2024, but want to negotiate with Shaw after Bruno's new deal. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC Same clause is also included into Rashford's current contract.

He'll be playing under a new manager come summer time. Erik ten Hag is poised to be named the club's next boss, with ESPN reporting Manchester United are finalizing his appointment.

Edited by Aditya Singh