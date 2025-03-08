"He will be one of the best" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti clears the air on Federico Valverde's fitness and playing position

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Federico Valverde is one of and would be one of the best midfielders in the world. This comes after the Uruguayan was decent as a makeshift right-back in the 2-1 UCL round of 16 first-leg win over Atletico Madrid.

During the game, Valverde's creativity was pivotal as he provided an assist for Rodrygo's opener. However, he was replaced by Lucas Vasquez in the 82nd minute, with some reports claiming that his fitness was the reason for his substitution.

In a press conference ahead of their La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano, Ancelotti lauded and provided an update on Valverde's fitness. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"He's fine, he's available. He wasn't fit enough against Atleti, but he has improved and is in good condition. He can play, I know where he likes to play less, as a right winger. He likes to play as a pivot or interior and also as a full-back."

He added:

"In the future he will be one of the best, or he already is, he is the best midfielder in the world, the best full-back.... But his future is going to be in midfield."

Valverde has proven to be a versatile and important player for Ancelotti in recent times. In 41 appearances this season, he has scored eight goals and provided seven assists.

"He is doing very well" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Rodrygo's performance

Madrid’s manager has revealed that Rodrygo is doing very well in attack. He also added that the Brazilian is an example to several young players in the squad.

In a press conference, Ancelotti was full of praise for Rodrygo. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Rodrygo? He is doing very well, he helps the team a lot. He is an example for young players to follow.”

The Brazilian has been lethal and clinical in attack for Real Madrid this season. He arguably has also been the most consistent player who saves the day in crucial moments.

Rodrygo has netted 13 goals and registered eight assists in 38 games for Los Blancos this season. He remains an important attacker together with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius as Real Madrid look to win trophies this season.

