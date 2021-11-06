"He will be one of the top forwards for many many years" - Solskjaer backs struggling Manchester United star

Since he joined Manchester United during the summer transfer window, Jadon Sancho has struggled to perform. Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old has lost his spot in the starting lineup and has played United's last four games as a substitute.

Jadon Sancho

what a start to the season!

PP x BF link up

Notably, Sancho was also dropped from the England squad. Gareth Southgate stated that the former Borussia Dortmund star wasn't getting enough playing time to warrant a place on the national team.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 8 - Jadon Sancho has not scored or assisted in any of his eight appearances for Man Utd, this after registering five goals and five assists in his final eight appearances for Borussia Dortmund. His longest run without a goal or assist at Dortmund was seven games. Misused? 8 - Jadon Sancho has not scored or assisted in any of his eight appearances for Man Utd, this after registering five goals and five assists in his final eight appearances for Borussia Dortmund. His longest run without a goal or assist at Dortmund was seven games. Misused? https://t.co/G8HwBZx7Gd

Although the youngster is hardly getting any minutes with Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed that Sancho will play more games:

"Jadon will play a lot of games. He will get better and better. In the last couple of games he has suffered from the system we have played but that will not be a permanent 3-5-2 team that we are always going to see, so you will see Jadon a lot, and he will do well for us."

"He knows what we want from him. I speak to him regularly, so that will be fine. We knew what we signed when we signed him and we know he will be one of the top forwards for many many years, the next decade at least."

Jadon Sancho has struggled to compete for playing time in recent weeks at Old Trafford. He has notably played just 20 minutes of competitive football since the Red Devils lost to Leicester City in mid-October.

I feel sorry for Sancho: Liverpool legend sympathisers with Manchester United star

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

For Liverpool legend John Barnes, the presence of big star players in the team minimizes Sancho's playing time for Manchester United:

“How are we going to see more from Jadon Sancho when Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are the stars of the team? Players like that detract from the likes of Sancho and even Marcus Rashford and that’s the problem. Sancho came in for £80m to be one of their main attacking players, but now he’s got to sit on the bench – so how can we see more from him?”

“That’s why I feel sorry for him – and Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to a certain degree. Ronaldo and Fernandes dominate the attacking impetus of the team. Sancho would have been told that he’s the future, but he’s now a bit-part player."

Edited by Diptanil Roy