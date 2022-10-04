“He will have been the perfect number 8 for us in the summer” – Jose Enrique offers rave review of 25-year-old star amid Liverpool’s midfield crisis

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has touted Leicester City midfielder James Maddison as the answer to the Reds' midfield injury crisis.

Maddison has been sensational for Leicester and grabbed a delightful double in the Foxes' 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest on October 4.

The English midfielder has stood out at the start of the season for Brendan Rodgers' side, who have been contending at the bottom of the table following a poor start.

Enrique has heaped praise on Maddison following his heroics against Forest, putting his name forward as a signing Liverpool should have made in the summer.

He tweeted:

"He will have been the perfect number 8 for us in the summer. What a player."

José enrique @Jesanchez3 He will have been the perfect number 8 for us in the summer. What a player He will have been the perfect number 8 for us in the summer. What a player 🔥 https://t.co/Y11PbZlhxO

Maddison has helped himself to five goals and two assists in eight appearances so far this campaign.

It adds to his remarkable record of 14 goal contributions since May 11 of which he sits among three of the Premier League's best.

Maddison's performances have earned plaudits from many and he perhaps would have been an ideal signing for Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

He has two years left on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool have made an unconvincing start to the season in which they sit ninth in the league with just two wins in seven.

An injury curse has plagued the club, with Thiago Alcantara having spent time on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The Reds next face Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on October 4.

They will be looking to get back to winning ways following a 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in the league.

Ideal Liverpool signing Maddison needs to be in the England squad for Qatar

Maddison is firing on all cylinders

Enrique is just the latest to comment on the huge talent Maddison is as he continues to wow fans with top performances.

Liverpool would have signed one of England's most exciting midfielders had they taken the Spaniard's advice in the summer.

However, Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate also needs to heed Enrique's suggestion and take him to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

England managed just three goals from open play throughout their woeful UEFA Nations League campaign in the past few months.

A lack of creativity was a huge problem for Southgate's men and Maddison would slot in perfectly just behind a front three of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden.

Leicester legend Gary Lineker also watched Maddison's performance against Forest and continued his push for the midfielder to make the World Cup squad:

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Just have to break the temporary silence to insist once again that @Madders10 is @England ’s most creative midfielder, and surely has to be in the squad for Qatar. Just have to break the temporary silence to insist once again that @Madders10 is @England’s most creative midfielder, and surely has to be in the squad for Qatar.

Maddison has earned just one international cap for the England national team and was a surprise omission from Southgate's last squad before the World Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far