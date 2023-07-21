“He will rise to the occasion” – Ten Hag makes Andre Onana prediction after highlighting ‘challenge’ for new Manchester United goalkeeper

Manchester United's signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan in a €55 million deal as David de Gea's replacement has drawn praise from manager Erik ten Hag. As the Spanish goalkeeper departs, Ten Hag believes it is the right moment for the transition. He acknowledged De Gea's immense contributions and dubbed him a "legend" for the club.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag expressed confidence in Onana's abilities and character, predicting that the 27-year-old Cameroon international will rise to the occasion at United.

The Dutch manager said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Onana is a great personality but first of all, he is a good goalkeeper and he has to make sure he keeps his goal clean, togetherness with the whole team. Because a big part of a goalkeeper is organizing."

"He is a personality, yes, but he is absolutely a winner, and I have always worked very well with him, and we achieved so many trophies, played great football, so I am convinced he will do that.''

Onana, who recently met his new teammates in New York, could debut in a friendly match against Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 22.

Ten Hag continued to laud both Onana and Mason Mount, another addition to United, for their footballing prowess and strong personalities, emphasizing their determination and winning attitude.

He considered the challenge of representing a top-tier club like Manchester United a perfect fit for Onana's character, predicting a prosperous future for the goalkeeper in his new club.

The Red Devils manager has confidence in Onana's ability to shine on the grand stage at Manchester United. He further added (via Manchester Evening News):

"Therefore, I wanted him because of his character, he wants to have that challenge. Then he's at his best. He likes the challenge. He will rise to the occasion.''

It will be interesting to see how the 27-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper performs for his new club.

Erik ten Hag avoids Harry Kane's transfer speculation amid Manchester United's pursuit

Amid Manchester United's pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur's star striker Harry Kane, manager Erik ten Hag remains tight-lipped about specific players under contract at other clubs.

As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed, Ten Hag refrained from discussing Kane's potential move to Old Trafford. Manchester United are keen on acquiring the prolific striker but hope that Kane will request a transfer to aid in the negotiations.

Ahead of the friendly match against Arsenal in the USA on Saturday, July 22, Ten Hag said:

“I don’t talk about specific players who are under contract at another club."

Erik ten Hag on Harry Kane as top target this summer: "I don't talk about specific players who are under contract at another club".

While Manchester United value Kane at £80 million, Spurs' chairman Daniel Levy is firm, demanding no less than £100 million for the 29-year-old forward. Kane boasts an impressive record of 435 games, 280 goals, and 64 assists for Tottenham Hotspur.