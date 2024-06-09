“He will run at people and he will literally go around them" - Pundit heaps praises on 'extraordinary' Arsenal transfer target

Pundit Tony Cascarino was full of praise for Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko, who continues to be linked with a move to the Emirates. The RB Leipzig striker is one of Europe's finest young strikers and is reportedly coveted by multiple Premier League sides.

Arsenal are in the hunt for a new striker this summer after missing out on the Premier League title narrowly in the 2023-24 season. The Gunners are said to be front-runners for Slovenia international Sesko, who has also been approached by Chelsea and Manchester United, according to reports.

Sesko endured a slow start to life in Germany after moving from Salzburg, but enjoyed a terrific second half of the season. Cascarino stated on talkSPORT that Sesko plays like a cross between Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs. He said (via TBR Football):

“He is 6ft 4in, 6ft 5in. He is a big lad, powerful as well, and he can dribble. For someone who is 6ft 5in, he runs with the ball unbelievably. He gets linked to being similar to Haaland, but if you watch him play, he dribbles, like Ryan Giggs."

“He will run at people and he will literally go around them. That’s the extraordinary thing he has got. I have not seen a 6ft 5in player play like him. I have seen him in wide positions. He is not as traditional as a No.9 but he can certainly go into a deep area, pick up the ball and he will go past people.”

Benjamin Sesko was linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer before eventually ending up at Leipzig, but the Red Devils are reportedly still interested in him. The youngster is also on top of Arsenal's shortlist and could join the club this summer.

Sesko found the net 18 times in 42 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig in 2023-24, and will lead the line for Slovenia at Euro 2024. The young striker will hope to have a good tournament and earn a move to one of England's top sides.

Arsenal retain interest in Serie A star - Reports

Arsenal are interested in a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee despite reports linking him with a move to AC Milan. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Dutch forward, who reportedly has a £34 million release clause in his contract.

Zirkzee scored 12 goals and provided seven assists for Bologna to help them qualify for the UEFA Champions League, catching the eyes of multiple European sides. He was linked with a move to Manchester United in January, but remained in Italy and is now linked with a move to the San Siro.

Despite his transfer to AC Milan looking likely, Sky Sports reports that Mikel Arteta's side retain an interest in the former Bayern Munich striker. Zirkzee will not be at the Euros as he wasn't selected by Ronald Koeman for the tournament and is yet to make his senior debut.

