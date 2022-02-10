"He will be in no rush" - Noel Whelan suggests key player will wait to find out Arsenal's UCL fate before deciding future

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Bukayo Saka's Arsenal future will depend on whether the Gunners can secure Champions League football for next season.

The 47-year-old told Football Insider that the Gunners cannot afford to lose Saka as he is a vital part of their future successes.

“It’s massively important that Arsenal get it sorted," he said. "I’m sure that Saka will be in no rush with two years left. He’ll be holding out until the end of the season to find out whether he’ll be playing in the Champions League next season before making a decision."

Whelan also appreciated Saka's talent, calling him "a joy to watch."

“You don’t want to lose a player of his quality, especially at his tender age," he said. "The way he carries himself on and off the pitch is a joy to watch. But at the same time, Arsenal are building something special, and Saka is a brilliant part of that – it’s a very young team and one which can only get better in the future.”

Bukayo Saka's meteoric rise at Arsenal has caught the eye of Premier League giants like Manchester City and Liverpool. According to ESPN, the two sides could move for the 20-year-old attacker if the Gunners fail to attain Champions League football for next season.

However, it is worth mentioning that the young English star currently has a contract at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2024. So if a team comes in for him, the Gunners could charge an extremely high price for their prized asset.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



#Saka #Arsenal #WOLARS Arsenal could lose Bukayo Saka if they fail to qualify for the Champions League according to Daily Mail! Arsenal could lose Bukayo Saka if they fail to qualify for the Champions League according to Daily Mail! 😲#Saka #Arsenal #WOLARS https://t.co/J2frboMj1M

Bukayo Saka has had a great season for the Gunners, contributing seven goals and four assists across all competitions. Mikel Arteta will be reliant on youngsters like Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to step up following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal are battling West Ham, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for a place in the top four

Mikel Arteta's side are competing alongside West Ham United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for a place in the Premier League top four. The Gunners are currently sixth in the standings, having amassed 36 points from 21 matches.

Arsenal are at present four points behind fourth-placed West Ham but have three games in hand over the Hammers.

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬



Wolves

🏟 Molineux

🗓 February 10

7.45pm (UK)



#WOLARS 𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬Wolves🏟 Molineux🗓 February 107.45pm (UK) 🚨 𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 🆚 Wolves🏟 Molineux🗓 February 10🕗 7.45pm (UK)#WOLARS https://t.co/ePuAnM2i9P

Also Read Article Continues below

The north London team is scheduled to travel to the Molineux Stadium to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night. Mikel Arteta will be looking to capitalize on Manchester United and Tottenham dropping points this game-week.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee