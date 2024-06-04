"He will score goals" - Harry Redknapp names Portugal star who could compete with Cristiano Ronaldo for Euro 2024 Golden Boot 

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp reckons Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes could contend with his national team captain for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot. The competition starts in Germany on June 14.

Ronaldo is coming off a superb season with his club side Al-Nassr - smashing 50 goals in 45 games across competitions. That includes a record-breaking 35 strikes in the Saudi Pro League - where his side finished behind runaway winners Al-Hilal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been a solid performer for Portugal and led from the front in their successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, scoring 10 times in nine games.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has had a solid if not spectacular season with Manchester United, bagging 15 goals and 13 assists in 48 games across competitions. He had an impressive performance in Euro 2024 qualifying, with six goals and seven assists in 10 games.

Redknapp told BetVictor (via GOAL) that Ronaldo and Fernandes are expected to sizzle at Euro 2024:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously now playing at a slightly different level to before, out in Saudi Arabia, but he’s an amazing athlete, and he’s still as fit as a fiddle because he looks after himself so well. I can see him scoring goals at the tournament, and I can see him taking Portugal a long way this year.

“I also think Bruno Fernandes could be fantastic value for the Golden Boot award – he will score goals. He won't take penalties because I suppose Ronaldo will grab the ball, but I’d definitely have an interest in him at a big price for the Golden Boot.”

Portugal open their campaign against the Czech Republic on June 18.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo chasing more records at Euro 2024

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo may be 39, but he's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After a spectacular season in club football at an individual level, the Al-Nassr forward is on the cusp of setting more milestones at Euro 2024.

Already the only player to score in five (consecutive) editions of the competition, he's looking to extend the record by finding the back of the net at Euro 2024. In fact, by taking the field, he will become the first player to appear in six editions of the competition and the oldest outfield player in Euro history.

Ronaldo's next goal at the Euros will make him the oldest scorer in competition history. He will also look to become the first player to win two Golden Boots as Portugal look to add to their Euro 2016 success.