"He will shock everybody" - Phil Thompson compares Liverpool star to Manchester United legend David Beckham

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has compared the new Reds signing Fabio Carvalho to David Beckham. He believes the youngster can put the ball into the right areas like the Manchester United legend.

Carvalho was signed by Liverpool earlier this year from Fulham. The 19-year-old signed the deal in May and officially joined the Reds when the window opened on July 1.

Speaking to LFCTV, Thompson claimed the youngster is 'sensational' and said:

"Fabio Carvalho is going to be a star. There's something about him when he gets the ball. His awareness on the pitch is nothing short of sensational."

He took it a step further by claiming that the teenager's playing style is similar to Beckham's. Speaking on the Off The Ball podcast, he said:

"I've seen enough of him for Fulham but what he brings and what I think Liverpool look at, as much as the goals, are the assists. I think they're big things that people look at. Yes, you can help people with those but you have to have – you go back to David Beckham.

"People go 'oh he picks people out' – no he doesn't. He puts the ball in the right area for strikers and that's what Carvalho is. He is going to be a star, I can tell you. He's got so much ability and he will shock everybody."

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool talent Fabio Carvalho

Jurgen Klopp was also full of praise for Carvalho and claimed he was not going to send the youngster out on loan. He did not care about the age and added that the Portuguese star would play a crucial role in the first team this season.

He was quoted by the Mirror saying:

"Top player. I really love it. He's a massive talent and a really good kid. I'm really happy to have him, so it's very important for us because we count on this age group as well.

"We don't wait now until they are 22, 23 or whatever and use them. No, no, no. He is ready like Harvey is ready in the similar age group. That's really cool."

Liverpool drew their first match of the season against Carvalho's former side Fulham. They take on Crystal Palace next and will be playing at home this weekend.

