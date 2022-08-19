“He will start and it’s a big opportunity” – Jurgen Klopp confirms 25-year-old Liverpool star will be named in starting line-up for Manchester United clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joe Gomez will start against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday, 22 August. The Englishman is deemed fit to start against the Red Devils and will be replacing Nathaniel Phillips alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp has appreciated Phillip's performance against Crystal Palace. Joe Gomez started the game against Palace on the bench but did make a substitute appearance in the second-half.

The German tactician stated that it is a huge opportunity for Gomez when he starts against United at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old defender has fallen behind Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order. However, with both of them out injured, Gomez has a fantastic chance to cement his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in defense.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp said (via the Liverpool Echo):

"It is an opportunity. He only came back to team training on Sunday from a little issue. Nat Phillips played a really good game against Palace. Joe is back, he will start and it's a big opportunity."

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🗣 Jurgen Klopp confirms Joe Gomez will start vs Manchester United:



"It is an opportunity. He only came back to team training on Sunday from a little issue. Nat Phillips played a really good game against Palace. Joe is back, he will start and it's a big opportunity." 🗣 Jurgen Klopp confirms Joe Gomez will start vs Manchester United:"It is an opportunity. He only came back to team training on Sunday from a little issue. Nat Phillips played a really good game against Palace. Joe is back, he will start and it's a big opportunity." https://t.co/plKzvWwDd7

It has been a great summer as far as Joe Gomez is concerned. The England defender penned a new five-year contract which will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2027. Gomez also received a new squad number ahead of the 2022-23 season. The centre-back has been given the number 2 for the new campaign.

The new contract shows that the defender is still a part of Jurgen Klopp's future at the club despite getting little game time last season.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool badly need a win on Monday

Neither Manchester United nor Liverpool can afford to go a third game-week without securing a win. Both clubs are currently winless in the Premier League after two games.

It is worth noting that Manchester United are yet to pick up their first points of the new season. The Red Devils have lost both of their opening two games so far. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford before falling to a 4-0 loss to Brentford last weekend.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool cannot afford to drop anymore points this early into the season. With rivals Manchester City and Arsenal already picking up a maximum of six points, any further defeats or draws could see them fall well behind.

Liverpool did secure a 5-0 win against United at Old Trafford last season. Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick on that occasion.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy