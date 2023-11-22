"He will stay with us" – Club director claims Liverpool target will not leave in January

Lecce sporting director Stefano Trinchera has ruled out a potential January exit for Patrick Dorgu, who has reportedly been on Liverpool's radar since the start of this campaign.

Earlier this summer, Dorgu's agent Kingsley Ogbodo revealed that three big teams were keeping close tabs on the defender's development. During an interaction with Danish news publication Bold.dk, he named Liverpool, Barcelona, and Manchester City as suitors for his client.

However, Trinchera has claimed that Dorgu will not depart Lecce to join any of the aforesaid clubs in the upcoming winter transfer window. He told Pianeta Lecce (h/t Sport Witness):

"Dorgu is making people talk about him and the more time passes, the more his value increases. In January, he will stay with us. It's too early to make considerations about the future, but Dorgu is now in the mouths of great European clubs. I won't talk about the valuation of a boy who is growing day by day."

Dorgu, 19, has established himself as a crucial squad member for Lecce since the start of the ongoing campaign. He has started four of his 14 appearances for them so far, providing an assist along the way.

Before joining Lecce for around £175,000 earlier this July, the Liverpool-linked left-back spent a season on loan at the Serie A outfit's youth ranks from Nordsjaelland. He scored four goals in 38 outings, starting all of them, across all competitions for the U19 side last campaign.

Liverpool summer arrival Wataru Endo hails Mohamed Salah, calls him as 'very special'

Speaking to club media, Liverpool star Wataru Endo showered praise on superstar forward Mohamed Salah. The 30-year-old elaborated:

"I am so happy to have Mo as a teammate. He's a very special player and is also a very kind person. He trains a lot and he will do everything to score. He can look like he is not playing well and then the next chance he will score. He has confidence and trains with the same mentality."

Salah, 31, has opened the ongoing 2023-24 season on a fine note. He has scored a staggering 12 goals and laid out four assists in 1262 minutes of action, across 17 games across all competitions so far.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are second in the Premier League standings with 27 points from 12 matches. They will next visit league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday (November 25).