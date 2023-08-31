"He will still go to a real top team such as Liverpool" – Dutch legend makes incredible transfer claim on £32 million-rated star

Former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder Ronald de Boer has asserted that PSV Eindhoven ace Ibrahim Sangare will move to Liverpool in the near future.

The Reds are looking to sign a first-choice holding midfielder on the summer transfer deadline day after losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho last month. They have also lost a few other midfielders like James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita recently.

According to ESPN, Liverpool are said to be keeping tabs on Sangare, who has a £32 million release clause in his current contract. They are set to face competition from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for the Ivorian's signature in the final days of the summer window.

Speaking to VoetbalNieuws, De Boer showered praise on the defensive midfielder and claimed that the ex-Toulouse man is talented enough to join a renowned team like the Merseyside outfit. He elaborated:

"I think he's a great player. I think he cannot be kept for PSV. He will still go to a real top team such as Liverpool. I always say: if he gets the [Claude] Makelele role, takes the ball away and passes it on to someone who can play football well, then he is a golden player for your team. You need those kinds of players in your team."

Sangare, who has a contract until June of 2027 at the Philips Stadion, could be a key starter for Jurgen Klopp's outfit should he join them. The 25-year-old would form a midfield trio alongside other new boys Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in a 4-3-3 formation.

So far, Sangare has scored 15 goals and provided ten assists in 140 appearances across all competitions for PSV, winning five trophies in the process.

Journalist says Liverpool could sign Bayern Munich midfielder if price tag is right

Speaking to Caught Offside, journalist Neil Jones claimed that Klopp's side could launch a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on deadline day. He elaborated:

"There are lots of stories surrounding Ryan Gravenberch and were he to become available late in the window, there is a good chance, then I think Liverpool would be in the mix. They like his profile, his potential and his ability to play multiple positions across the midfield. If the price was right, it would make a lot of sense."

Gravenberch, 21, is reportedly discontented with his lack of involvement at Bayern Munich so far. Since arriving from Ajax in a potential £22 million deal last summer, the 11-cap Netherlands international has started just six of his 34 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side.

According to Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk, Bayern Munich are expecting a £26 million bid from Liverpool for the Manchester United target's services in the coming hours. They are keen to let the player, who is sold on a switch to Anfield, go before the end of the window.