  "He will still be important for the club" - Agent of Manchester United star issues statement following failed summer exit

“He will still be important for the club” - Agent of Manchester United star issues statement following failed summer exit

By Sripad
Modified Sep 02, 2024 20:17 GMT
Manchester United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Christian Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots has dismissed the possibility of the Danish midfielder leaving Manchester United this week. He has stated that the midfielder will be a key part of Erik ten Hag's side this season.

Speaking to Voetbal International, Schoots claimed Manchester United have matches every third day and thus, will need a big squad. He believes that the Dane will get enough chances to play under Ten Hag. He said (via Tribal Football):

"Man United play every third day in the coming months, so he will still be important for the club. Ajax approached in January, but it was too early. There were no inquiries this summer, so it was not a theme. There was another Dutch club that made contact, but that was not an option. All focus is now on United."
Talking about a possible move to Anderlecht, given that the transfer window in Belgium is open until September 6, Schoots added:

"There has only been loose contact with Anderlecht, but never more than that. It is difficult when you play for one of the world's three biggest clubs to go to a much smaller league, especially without Champions League football."

Eriksen has a year left on his contract and has not been offered a new deal. He is expected to leave United when his contract expires next summer.

Anderlecht confirmed interest in signing Manchester United star

Anderlecht CEO Jesper Fredberg spoke about Christian Eriksen and stated that they would be interested in a move for the Manchester United midfielder if the opportunity presented itself. However, he admitted that the player is not close to joining as the Dane would need to take a massive paycut to join them from Old Trafford.

Fredberg told Het Nieuwsblad:

"I myself have never mentioned the name Christian Eriksen, but of course, I know Christian. He is a top player who is still contracted for one year at a top club. At the moment, (signing Eriksen) doesn't seem realistic. But if a door suddenly opens, I want to be the first to step in. It's not just about what United is asking for, but it will also be about the player's salary demands in such a case."

In terms of changes to their midfield, Manchester United signed Manuel Ugarte from PSG this summer and sold Scott McTominay to Napoli.

Edited by Arshit Garg
