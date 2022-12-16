“He will want to break all of their records” – William Gallas claims Mbappe can reach heights of Messi and Ronaldo 

Former Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur star William Gallas has now given his verdict on whether Kylian Mbappe can reach Messi and Ronaldo's level.

Speaking to Genting Casino, he said:

"I think Kylian Mbappe can reach the heights of Messi and Ronaldo. Kylian will want to be the best and it will be on his mind. Messi and Ronaldo set good examples for him so he will want to break all of their records."

He continued:

"When you have that mentality, you have to work hard in the long term. With his ability, he can stay very long at a high level and he can certainly get close to the two legends, Messi and Ronaldo."

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe BACK TO BACK WORLD CUP FINAL. BACK TO BACK WORLD CUP FINAL. 🇫🇷

Mbappe is on his way to becoming a modern-day great. Fans are backing the Frenchman to reach the stratospheric heights of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gallas also shared his take on the eternal debate of who is the better player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said:

"Messi and Ronaldo are both the best, what they have done in the past is incredible. What Messi has done in this World Cup, though, has been magnificent at 35 years old. However, Messi needs to give credit to his teammates. They have worked hard for him when they have not had the ball. They have made more effort because they know Messi does not need many chances to score or assist."

He added:

"The players of Argentina know they have to make sacrifices for Messi. They have done it well, so credit must go to the players of Argentina. If Argentina do win the trophy on Sunday, Messi will therefore be the greatest player of all time and Ronaldo will be just behind."

William Gallas spoke about comparisons between Kylian Mbappe and Theirry Henry

Croatia Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite being only 23, the France no. 10 is on the cusp of becoming a two-time FIFA World Cup champion.

When asked whether the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker has already surpassed Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry, Gallas said:

"If Mbappe wins the World Cup on Sunday, many will say he has surpassed Thierry Henry. However, Henry is a legend and what he did at Arsenal was incredible. To surpass Henry you have to be a legend too, and if he wins his second World Cup, he certainly would be a legend."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Would you rather have prime Thierry Henry or Kylian Mbappé? 🤔 Would you rather have prime Thierry Henry or Kylian Mbappé? 🤔 https://t.co/JS0neND3zZ

He continued:

"It’s not just Mbappe though who has this opportunity. The players who won it in 2018, such as Varane, Lloris, Giroud and Griezmann, Mbappe and Dembele will all surpass the legendary French players, such as Thuram, Zidane and Desailey."

