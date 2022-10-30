"He will want to take it" - Pundit in awe of Arsenal target after another brilliant goal in Premier League

Former Manchester United player Dion Dublin was all praise for reported Arsenal target Ruben Neves after his goal in Wolverhampton Wanderers' draw against Brentford on October 29.

The Portuguese midfielder scored a stunning equalizer for Wolves in the Premier League clash after the hosts had taken the lead earlier. He latched on to a pass from Nelson Semedo and hit first time from outside the box into the Brentford goal.

Ruben Neves doing what Ruben Neves does best! Ruben Neves doing what Ruben Neves does best!👉😃 https://t.co/4UhXjWRT1G

It earned Wolves a crucial point as they are currently battling in the relegation zone in the 19th position in the Premier League table.

After Neves equalized, Dublin said on the BBC (via The Boot Room):

“Ruben Neves is a clever footballer. He always finds himself in a position where his first touch is right. Anything that is rolled from the edge of the box whether it’s on his left or right foot, he will want to take it. He shouts at his team-mates and manages to stick the ball into the net."

Neves was widely linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer and the Gunners might make an attempt to sign him in the future as well (via Football.London). However, they will have to compete with Barcelona for the Portuguese midfielder's signature.

Neves, 25, has scored three goals in 12 league appearances this season.

He joined Wolves from FC Porto in 2017 and has been a key member of the team since. Known for his passing range and shots from range, Neves has registered 27 goals and 12 assists in 225 matches for the club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the importance of winning against Nottingham Forest

The Gunners have lost only two games this season and their latest one came against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League on October 27. They were beaten 2-0 by the Dutch side at the Philips Stadion.

Arsenal @Arsenal It ends in defeat in Eindhoven It ends in defeat in Eindhoven

Arsenal's previous Premier League game also ended in disappointment as they drew 1-1 away against Southampton.

They will next host Nottingham Forest today (October 30). Speaking in a press conference ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta highlighted the need to win the next game after a defeat. He said (via Arsenal.com):

"The best thing after a defeat is to win the next game, that is 100 per cent for sure. We have a great opportunity on Sunday in front of our crowd, and we have been incredibly good at home but we have to see a different side of us."

Arsenal could return to the top of the table with a win over Nottingham today and go two points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

