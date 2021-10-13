“He will be out for a few weeks" - Manchester United issue update on injured superstar

Manchester United have revealed that Raphael Varane will be out of action for a few weeks after sustaining a groin injury while on international duty with France.

In a statement, the club said:

"Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club. He will be out for a few weeks."

Raphael Varane was seen limping off at the 43rd-minute mark during France's UEFA Nations League final win over Spain. The defender was assessed by Manchester United's medical team yesterday, and it was determined that he would be out for a couple of weeks.

Despite the injury, Raphael Varane added yet another trophy to his illustrious career. He lifted the UEFA Nations League alongside fellow Manchester United teammates Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

The 28-year-old's injury comes as a massive blow for Manchester United, who have a difficult run of games in October and November. The Red Devils will travel to Leicester City after the international break before playing Atalanta in the Champions League.

Manchester United will end the month of October with games against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are then scheduled to face Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in November.

It is worth noting that club captain Harry Maguire is also on the sidelines after sustaining a calf injury in September.

Manchester United will now have to rely on the likes of Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to get them through this tough run of fixtures.

Pressure is on Manchester United following a string of poor results

Manchester United are under some pressure going into arguably the toughest phase of the season. The Red Devils suffered a string of poor results in September and early October.

They have picked up just one point from their previous two Premier League matches after losing to Aston Villa and being held to a draw by Everton.

Adding to the woes, Manchester United suffered a shock defeat at the hands of BSC Young Boys before narrowly snatching a win against Villarreal in the Champions League. They were also dumped out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham United.

Despite their poor form in the league, the Red Devils are level on points with Manchester City and are only two points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh