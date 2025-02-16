"He will do that as well" - Alan Shearer makes bold claims about Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri’s performance against Leicester City 

Alan Shearer has lavished praise on Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri after his display against Leicester City on Saturday (February 15). The pundit insists that the youngster is on his way to becoming a superstar.

The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium this weekend. Mikel Arteta's side failed to break the deadlock until substitute Mikel Merino's late brace in the second half.

Although the Spaniard's goals confirmed all three points for the north Londoners, Nwaneri played a key role in the win and was also impressive with his performance.

The 17-year-old was excellent in attack and hit the woodwork twice. While he couldn't get on the scoresheet himself, he did set up Merino's first goal in the 81st minute. Nwaneri produced a swerving cross from the right which Merino headed home.

Speaking on BBC MOTD after the game, Shearer spoke very highly of the Arsenal forward and stated (via TBR Football):

"17 years old and he is a potential superstar, he was without doubt the brightest spark for Arsenal. Even when things weren’t for them, which was large parts of the game, he was the one probing, he was the one that was crossing and having pops at goal. He was the best player on the pitch.”

“He can and does like to also like to go down that right-hand side if you show him too much room, then that’s fine he will do that as well. He was the best player on the pitch, so lively," he continued.

“He just shifts it on to the left (foot), this time he whips it in, this time the substitution works for Arsenal. Merino comes on and they now have a threat down the middle," Shearer added.

The Gunners will next face West Ham United in the Premier League on February 22.

“He’s unbelievable" - Mikel Arteta says 'special things happen' when Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri plays

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reserved special praise for Ethan Nwaneri after his side's win over Leicester. The Spaniard hailed Nwaneri's assist to Mikel Merino as well.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Arteta said about the 17-year-old who received the Premier League Man of the Match award for his display against the Foxes (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"He’s unbelievable. When he touches that ball, special things happen. He just made things happen. What a beautiful cross…”

Nwaneri is enjoying a breakout season at the Emirates this term. He has scored seven goals in 24 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this campaign.

