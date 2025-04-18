“He will not win the Ballon d'Or this year" - Ex-PSG star rips into Kylian Mbappe, says he has been a 'resounding failure' at Real Madrid

Former player Jerome Rothen has hit out at Kylian Mbappe and opined that the Real Madrid star will not win the Ballon d'Or this year. The former PSG winger believes the Frenchman has been a 'resounding failure' at Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking on RMC Radio, Rothen claimed that Mbappe joined Real Madrid to fulfill his dream of playing for the club and to win the Ballon d'Or. However, he added that the 26-year-old had not done anything significant at the club so far this season. Rothen said (via TribalFootball):

“People are talking about Kylian Mbappé. He arrived at his dream club with the ambition of winning every trophy, including the Champions League, and also of being among the best players in the world and winning the Ballon d'Or. Collectively and individually, he is a failure. He will not win the Ballon d'Or this year. He is a resounding failure. At the start of the season, mitigating factors were found. He could have had time to adapt, but when you're Mbappé, the adaptation time is shorter. He scored a lot of goals, but in the game he's catastrophic.”

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid last summer after running down his contract at PSG. He failed to score in the two-legged quarterfinals in the UEFA Champions League against Arsenal, as they crashed out of the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe has taken Real Madrid backwards, claims Jerome Rothen

Furious with Kylian Mbappe, Jerome Rothen recently took shots at the Real Madrid star. The former player opined that the Frenchman had taken the club backwards this season, saying on RMC Sport (via TribalFootball):

"He is one of the culprits. We don't want to put all the blame on Kylian Mbappe for the match, but we expected a decisive Mbappe and he wasn't. I saw him a bit awkward. He didn't always hit the mark in the few chances he had. A striker of his calibre has to improve. As for individual performances, he was quite mediocre."

"The other disappointment, and in this case Mbappé is perhaps responsible, is his style, his way of being. We don't see it. Mbappé is stingy in defense, he is not someone who focuses tactically on protecting the midfield. Looking at Carlo Ancelotti's system yesterday, this is the question I asked myself. The fact of having signed Mbappé has destabilised Madrid tactically. In the important games since the beginning of the season, Real Madrid have not been up to par. For me, this is a problem," he added.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 22 goals and assisted three times in his 29 LaLiga matches this season. He also has seven goals and an assist in his 14 UEFA Champions League matches for Real Madrid.

