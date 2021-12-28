"He is willing to become one of the best" - Arteta comments on comparisons of Arsenal star with David Silva 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it’s too early to compare Martin Odegaard to David Silva, even though the Norwegian is developing rapidly at the Emirates.

The Gunners signed Odegaard on a permanent deal earlier this summer. After a slow start to the season, he has impressed of late.

The Norwegian has mustered three goals and three assists in the last six Premier League games. His form has helped Arsenal win their last four games in the league.

Arteta had the privilege of playing against David Silva and then coaching him while he was at Manchester City before joining Arsenal.

Arsenal @Arsenal 💬 "Martin has got a tremendous quality and the capacity to unlock situations and put players through to generate open spaces in tight areas."



🗣 Mikel on Martin Odegaard's qualities



The Spaniard said Silva is one of the best to play in-between the lines, before speaking highly of Odegaard:

“That's a big name,” Arteta said. “My opinion is David is the best I've seen playing between the lines for the last 20 years."

Praising Odegaard, the Arsenal boss added:

"Martin has got a tremendous quality and the capacity to unlock situations and put players through to generate open spaces in tight areas. I’m really happy [with him] and now he's improving in his goal threat as well so we have a big player there that is very willing to become one of the best, but it's still very early.”

Odegaard starting to show his worth at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard was always rated highly but he never really shone on the big stage. His spell at Real Sociedad was supposed to help him break into the Real Madrid lineup.

However, the system never quite suited him as Odegaard is more of a number ten. At Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has managed to find a way of incorporating him into the system. The Gunners have done well with the likes of Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe forming the attacking trio behind the number nine.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 📈 Martin Odegaard has played a direct hand in more goals in his last six Premier League appearances (6) as his first 25 (4) for Arsenal 📈 Martin Odegaard has played a direct hand in more goals in his last six Premier League appearances (6) as his first 25 (4) for Arsenal https://t.co/hpZAp1mWl8

The 23-year old will hope to play a crucial role in the coming months as Arsenal look to strengthen their grip on fourth position.

Odegaard’s best season came in the Eredivisie when he scored eight goals and managed 11 assists in 31 league appearances.

He has already managed four goals and three assists this season for Arsenal, and will hope to improve his numbers further in the coming weeks.

